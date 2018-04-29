Anas Exposé: Kweku Baako responds to Bagbins criticism

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako, has responded to Honourable Alban Bagbin’s critique expressing his unbelief that the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, is questioning the decision by Anas to show portions of his latest undercover work, which captured alleged corruption involving Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Mr Baako explained that since the names of the President and his Vice were mentioned in the documentary, it was only ethical that they were given the chance to respond before the final work is put out in the public domain.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reported Mr Nyantakyi to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, 22nd May after having been privy to the documentary, which captured the FA boss allegedly using the president’s name for personal gain.

Earlier, Mr. Bagbin had raised red flags about giving President Akufo-Addo privilege viewing of the said documentary ahead of public airing.

“We should have allowed the documentary to be aired on 6th for all of us to see and then the decisions will be taken. Maybe some aspects will have to refer to some institutions to unearth some evidence which may lead to some criminal suspicion before we could talk about orders.

“An order coming from the President has too much weight to it and raises a lot of political issues. If others are given the opportunity to view the documentary, and they see some aspects that are unpleasant, will they prevail on Tiger eye to cut away some portions?”

Reacting to Mr Bagbin’s comments on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, 24 May, Mr Baako said: “This is incredible, absolutely incredible. If he were to be in that situation, would he be happy if this was to be put out there without his response, without his views unsolicited, would he be happy?”

He indicated that even the ethics alone will compel the investigators to give the president that option of watching. In any case, it is not as if the president watched all the video.

There is an ongoing investigation into the issue of Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi allegedly using the President’s name to defraud some investors.