Home | News | Anas Exposé: Kweku Baako responds to Bagbins criticism

Anas Exposé: Kweku Baako responds to Bagbins criticism

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: ghanacrusader.com

Kweku Baako 42098Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, Editor-in-Chief, New Crusading Guide newspaper

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako, has responded to Honourable Alban Bagbin’s critique expressing his unbelief that the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, is questioning the decision by Anas to show portions of his latest undercover work, which captured alleged corruption involving Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Mr Baako explained that since the names of the President and his Vice were mentioned in the documentary, it was only ethical that they were given the chance to respond before the final work is put out in the public domain.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reported Mr Nyantakyi to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, 22nd May after having been privy to the documentary, which captured the FA boss allegedly using the president’s name for personal gain.

Earlier, Mr. Bagbin had raised red flags about giving President Akufo-Addo privilege viewing of the said documentary ahead of public airing.

“We should have allowed the documentary to be aired on 6th for all of us to see and then the decisions will be taken. Maybe some aspects will have to refer to some institutions to unearth some evidence which may lead to some criminal suspicion before we could talk about orders.

“An order coming from the President has too much weight to it and raises a lot of political issues. If others are given the opportunity to view the documentary, and they see some aspects that are unpleasant, will they prevail on Tiger eye to cut away some portions?”

Reacting to Mr Bagbin’s comments on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, 24 May, Mr Baako said: “This is incredible, absolutely incredible. If he were to be in that situation, would he be happy if this was to be put out there without his response, without his views unsolicited, would he be happy?”

He indicated that even the ethics alone will compel the investigators to give the president that option of watching. In any case, it is not as if the president watched all the video.

There is an ongoing investigation into the issue of Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi allegedly using the President’s name to defraud some investors.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!