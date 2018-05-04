Camara Nguessen ready for Hearts of Oak debut

Sports News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Camara Nguessen could make his Hearts debut today

Accra Hearts of Oak's Ivorian midfielder Camara Nguessen says he is ready to make his competitive debut for the club when they play WAFA on Thursday.

The lanky midfielder who joined the club at the start of the season was unable to play for the club due to complications with the arrival of International Transfer certificate.

However, during the two weeks break in the Zylofon Cash Premier League, the Phobians were able to receive his ITC clearing him for the game against WAFA.

The Ivorian revealed how relief he is to finally get to play for the club.

"I am relieved and happy that I can finally play for Hearts,” Camara told Phobians.com “I want to thank all Hearts fans who stood by me in this difficult time because I was not playing but the fans still kept me in their prayers.”

“It has been difficult but I do not want to dwell on that. All I can say is ‘a big thank you to Accra Hearts of Oak’. They have stood by me and made me happy even when I was not playing.”

The 27 year old has been described to cut the mold of former French and Arsenal legend Patrick Viera following his impressive displays at training and in friendly games. Meanwhile, Nguessen is rather focused on giving his best to the club.

“I am no angel. I am a team worker and player. I prefer my feet to do the talking,” the Ivorian midfielder reveals. “I do not think I am going to solve all the problems of the club but it is my prayer that everything I touch should brighten and make things better. It is my prayer.

“I know I have wasted a lot of time but my prayer is that the time I wasted should be turned into something better. I just pray that things get better for Hearts of Oak and we go back to Africa. I am no Yaya Toure or Sulley Muntari but I am Camara Nguessan. I am a team worker and player and I want to do all I can to help the team to succeed.”

Hearts play WAFA on Thursday and Camara says he is ready for the duel in Cape Coast.

“I am not 100% ready but I am ready to play because I am a fighter. I want to fight for this team. I want to be able to give back to the fans as well and make them know the club has made the right decision to bring me here.”