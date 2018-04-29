WAFA announces two new signings George Asamoah and Timothee Koudo

WAFA are facing Hearts today

WAFA have named two new signings George Asamoah and Timothee Kofi Koudo on their bench for their Zylofon Cash Premier League match against Hearts of Oak in Kumasi.

But first choice goalkeeper Richmond Ayi is suspended for the match after he was sent off in their last league match against Wa All Stars.

Midfielder Asamoah was signed on a free transfer after leaving top-flight Inter Allies at the end of last season.

Koudo is a Togolese striker and was registered when the second transfer window opened.

A statement on the club's Twitter account read: ''Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi is suspended for our match against @HeartsOfOakGH this afternoon after his sending off against @WaAllStarsFC in our last fixture.