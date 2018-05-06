Issah Ibrahim happy with Premier League debut

Issah Ibrahim is a product of the Royal Awudu Issaka Academy

Dreams FC's new signing Issah Ibrahim has revealed his excitement on making his debut for the club in the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The youngster who is a product of the Royal Awudu Issaka Academy came on in the second half as Dreams FC beat Eleven Wonders 1-0 on Wednesday.

“It was good. It was my first game and everything was perfect because we came for the win and we got it," he told the club's website.

The youngster came on as substitute in the second half and didn’t look out of place as he added some more firepower to the attack; something he acknowledged.

“The performance was great even though I didn’t start the game and as I came in I saw that I put in more effort and brought some changes into the game.”

The victory on Wednesday sends Dreams second on the table with 23 points same as leaders Medeama SC after 13 game in the Zylofon Cash Premier League