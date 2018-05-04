Home | News | IMF, businesses laud government for steering economy successfully

IMF, businesses laud government for steering economy successfully

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: thefinderonline.com

Natalia22Dr Natalia Koliadina, Country Manager of IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and private sector players have lauded government’s efforts in steering the affairs of the Ghanaian economy from 2017 till now.

They however urged government to sustain the gains made.

Fiscal deficit dropped from 9.0 percent of GDP in 2016 to 6.0 percent of GDP in 2017, inflation has hit single digit in April 2018, interest rates have been trending downwards with 91-day Treasury Bill at 13.34 percent, Ghana’s economy is one of the strongest in Sub Saharan Africa whilst the cedi has been relatively stable against the US dollar in 2018.

Country Manager of the IMF, Dr Natalia Koliadina, said she was confident the economy would remain robust if macroeconomic fundamentals were sustained.

“Let me congratulate the government for a successful 2017 in terms of restoring macroeconomic stability. The fiscal deficit was reduced from 9.3 percent of GDP in 2016 to 6.0 percent of GDP in 2017 and this is an enormous effort,” she indicated.

“Last year was the first time the government was able to record primary (trade) surplus, debt to GDP ratio is also on the declining path…this is a major achievement at least it did not come at a zero cost it had an impact on the economy, at the same time the economy was growing at a very robust rate and one of the highest in Sub Saharan Africa and the world,” Dr Koliadina stated.

The focus, the IMF rep said was making sure that macroeconomic stability continued and was maintained into the future.

IMF in support of Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda

Dr Koliadina expressed the Fund’s supports the government policy objectivity of ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ which she believes when done will sustain macroeconomic stability and achieve higher economic growth.

She however called for a sustained strategy that will trigger more revenue generation to keep the fiscal deficit down whilst government undertakes its priority projects.

Industry hails achievements

Chairman of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Edward Effah, for his part said the government must be applauded for improving many of the indicators for measuring ‘Ease of Doing Business Report’ by the World Bank including cost of electricity, access to credit, infrastructure among others.

“I expect to see that over the next year or two Ghana’s ranking when it comes to the ease of Doing Business will improve significantly. The World Bank uses a number of indices from access to credit, interest rates, infrastructure, cost of electricity, property rights and all of them. I think we need to commend the government…. we’ve seen significant improvement in many of those areas over the last 18 months.”

He emphasized that investor confidence has soared, adding “we were at the Eurobond road show and there were a lot of investor confidence in the Ghanaian economy and that was different from Ghana two years ago where investors saw Ghana as a disaster.

Explaining further, Mr. Effah said “what impressed investors were that growth has gone from 3.5 percent to 8.9 percent and inflation is now single digit, the currency was the worst performing currency in 2014 with devaluation of about 35 percent but in 2018 is one of the best performing currencies, our international reserve is more than 4 months of import cover and is one of the highest, interest rates are coming down, so all these factors go to help in the ease of doing business.”

Mr. Effah also called on Ghanaians to support the Ghana Beyond Aid policy, saying it is noble. “We need to build a solid private sector. We need big Ghanaian companies to pay taxes and create more jobs.

Some other private sector players that spoke with Business Finder also commended government for the introduction of the digital address system, reduction in cost of electricity tariff, reduction in bank lending rates, mobile interoperability among others, adding that will enhance the business environment further.

The summit adopted Panels, Plenary Sessions, Deal Rooms and Open For a for lively and thought-provoking discussions.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!