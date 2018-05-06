Anas unhappy with Akufo-Addo over Kwesi Nyantakyi video

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: yen.com.gh

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ghanaian journalist

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is not happy with President Nana Akufo-Addo's order for the arrest of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

Anas' displeasure, it is understood, stems from the fact that President Akufo-Addo breached an agreement which led to the private screening of the journalist's latest investigative piece at the presidency.

A Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor on Tuesday announced that President Akufo-Addo had reported Kwesi Nyantakyi to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for using his (Akufo-Addo) name inappropriately.

Nyantakyi is alleged to have used the name of the President and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia to solicit millions of dollars in bribe.

The President reported Nyantakyi to the police after watching portions of Anas' work. Anas and his team had, as a matter of courtesy, agreed to privately screen the parts of the video which concerned President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia upon the condition that the presidency will not reveal details of the video before the June 6 when the video will be publicly screened.

The order for Nyantakyi's arrest was, therefore, a blatant breach of the confidentiality agreement between the parties.

The video is a collaborative effort between Anas' Tiger Eye PI team and the BBC detailing alleged bribery in football administration both locally and foreign.

Veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako who is credited with training Anas has also faulted the presidency for rushing to make the announcement after signing a confidential agreement.

According to Baako, he was surprised, and the BBC shocked, that in spite of this agreement, the presidency without informing either Tiger Eye or the BBC, went to town with the contents of the video.

“I have complained to those who called the press conference. I protested and I gave reasons for my protest and I'm told my protests have been made known to the president,” Baako stated on Peace FM.