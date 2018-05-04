Zylofon Cash Premier League: Songne Yacouba nets 200th goal of the season

Yacouba has been in fantastic form for Kotoko

Asante Kotoko forward Songne Yacouba chalked a piece of history by scoring the 200th goal of the 2017/2018 Zylofon Cash Premier League on Wednesday.

The Burkina Faso import scored in 75th minute to make it 2-0 for his side when they beat Elmina Sharks FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

His goal was the 11th record during Wednesday's pack of matches.

WAFA SC captain Mohammed Alhassan scored the 100th when he got the side's consolation in their 2-1 loss to Eleven Wonders FC two months ago.