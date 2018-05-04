Home | News | Anas Exposé: Indicted persons would have the opportunity to react – Kweku Baako

Anas Exposé: Indicted persons would have the opportunity to react – Kweku Baako

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: ghanacrusader.com

Kweku Baako Jnr1Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Mr Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako has disclosed that Deputy Roads and Highways Minister , Mr Anthony Karbo has been “mentioned” in the yet to be released documentary of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the BBC, which focuses on corruption at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to Mr Baako, everybody mentioned in the investigative piece would be given an opportunity to watch the part of the video which affects them, and react to it before the full two hour documentary titled: ‘Number 12’, is premiered on 6th June, 2018.

Mr Baako subsequently made this disclosure this morning, 24th May, 2018, on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, where he confirmed rumours that Mr Karbo had been captured in the documentary.

Mr Baako said: “Karbo is mentioned, Karbo is the one scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, I don’t see why you are doubting that, I’m saying this on public record. Karbo is mentioned and he is aware that he’s been mentioned and he knew that Wednesday, we were to meet for the interview, so he would watched.”

“If you are not being interviewed, you can’t watch the portion that concerns you, so he knew. He was scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, meaning, he would have had the opportunity to watch portions of where he was mentioned so that he can react, and that is part of the investigations, so, the investigation is incomplete and that’s what I say.”

Mr Baako noted that although the interview could not take place, Mr Karbo would still be given the chance to react to it before the video is made public.

The documentary captures corrupt practices at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), where its President, Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi is currently under investigation for allegedly using the name of President Akuffo-Addo fraudulently.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

