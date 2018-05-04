Galamsey ban hasn’t hiked robbery – Police

Director-General of the Police Professional Standards Bureau, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye

The Ghana Police Service has rejected claims that its enforcement of the government’s ban on illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey, has increased armed robbery in the country.

Director-General of the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB), COP Nathan Kofi Boakye debunked the claim on Thursday, 24 May 2018, at a media encounter in Accra.

“There’s no correlation between illegal mining and robbery,” he said in response to a question.

The Akufo-Addo government imposed the ban on galamsey when it took office in 2017 as part of measures to combat illegal mining.

Several mining equipment have been seized as a result of the campaign.

Some galamseyers including some Chinese, have also been arrested and either prosecuted or being prosecuted.

The campaign is led by Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu.