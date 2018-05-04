GFA orders replay of Elmina Sharks vs Medeama fixture in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Medeama will face Sharks at a neutral venue

Elmina Sharks and Medeama have been ordered by Ghana FA to replay their matchday eight fixture of the top-flight which took place at the Nduom Sports Stadium last month, but was abandoned due to troubles.

The Disciplinary Committee couldn't find Sharks guilty of deliberately bringing the game to an abrupt end despite earlier reports suggesting referee Nuhu Liman was hit with a stone at half-time by one of the hosts' supporters, leading to his collapse.

Although, the Committee revealed that Sharks breached articles 35(2), 35(4), 35(7d) and 35(9) of the GFA general regulations and Article 66(1&3) of the GFA disciplinary code, they believe it wasn't clear the object was thrown by Sharks supporter.

"Elmina Sharks have been banned from playing the rescheduled match at Elmina and also fined $1,136 out of which $455 shall be paid to referee Yakubu Nuhu Liman," a GFA statement read.

"They are to ensure that the top of the door and the main hall leading to the dressing room remains cleared at all times, while club licensing committee will have to ensure that Elmina Sharks FC deploy a movable tunnel by start of next season," the statement added.

According to Goal's sources, the replay will take place at Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the coming days.