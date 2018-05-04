Home | News | Emeka Etiaba: Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia

Emeka Etiaba: Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia

Dan Soko

The absence of  Olisa Metuh’s counsel, Mr Emeka Etiaba, (SAN) on Thursday stalled the hearing in the  ongoing trial of the former PDP Spokesman in a Federal High Court Abuja.

It will be recalled that the court had ruled on May 23 that the matter would go on in Metuh’s absence since he was absent in court on May 22 without any reasonable explanation.

When the matter was called, the prosecuting counsel Mr Sylvanus Tahir told the court that Metuh’s counsel was not in court and had not personally reached him to explain his absence.

“This matter was specifically adjourned until today at 1p.m and by my time it is 1.35p.m. I have not been personally contacted by the defence counsel but I don’t know if he is in contact with the court registry.”

Tahir asked the court to stand down the matter with the hope that Etiaba would contact the court before it was called again.

The judge, Justice Okon Abang, however, said that he was rather inclined adjourn the matter.

“I note here that the first defendant was not in court on May 22, the court then ruled that he jumped bail as the first defendant did not offer any reasonable explanation for being absent in court.

“The court subsequently decided that trial shall continue in this matter in his absence.
I am not inclined to stand down this matter rather I am inclined to adjourn this matter for continuation of trial,” the judge said.

He adjourned the matter until May 25 for continuation of trial.

Metuh fell down in the courtroom on May 21 while attempting to enter the dock.

At the resumed hearing on May 22, Tahir, following Metuh’s absence, prayed the court to proceed with the matter in his absence since Metuh’s fall was on account of disregard of court directives.

Tahir told the court that although the law said defendants in criminal matters must be present in court, there was an exception to the rule where a misconduct was established as in Metuh’s case.

The defence team opposed the application saying that Metuh was absent because he was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital Abuja.

On May 23, the court ruled in favour of continuing with the trial in Metuh’s absence and agreed with the prosecution that Metuh’s conduct on May 21 amounted to a misconduct since he disregarded the court’s directive.

The judge said that he had directed the registrar of the court to ask Metuh not to enter the dock but to remain on his seat which he ignored resulting in his fall.

NAN also reports that Metuh is standing trial along with his company, Destra Investments Limited, on a seven count charge which involves laundering $2 million.

He is also charged with fraudulently receiving N400 million from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!