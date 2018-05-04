Home | News | Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan get a special gift from Lesotho prince

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan get a special gift from Lesotho prince

Dan Soko

 

Lesotho prince, Seeiso, has blessed the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, with a special gift.

Prince Seeiso gifted the royal couple with two Wonderbags - portable, non-electric slow-cookers - after he had attended their wedding in the UK on May 19, 2018.

Wonderbags are portable, non-electric slow-cookers, invented in Africa as a way to help women and children deal with fuel shortages.

It will be a huge lifestyle change. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured.play Duke and Duchess of Sussex (AFP)

 

The Wonderbag continues to cook food by conventional methods for up to 12 hours without the use of additional fuel. The Wonderbag also keeps food and beverages cold.

The Wonderbag is a versatile utensil that is portable, safe, insulates and serves as a yogurt maker, rice cooker and bakes bread.

The gift also had names of the royal couple embroidered on it alongside the date of their wedding, May 19, 2018.

play Prince Harry and Meghan got two wonderbags from Lesotho prince (Twitter/AfricanGifts)

 

On Saturday, May 19, 2018, Prince Seeiso and Princess Mabereng of Lesotho joined exclusive guests that attended the royal wedding.

ALSO READ: The Royal Wedding cost N16.2 billion, the total IGR of three Nigerian States in 2017

The Wonderbags were flown to the Lesotho High Commission in London before they were presented as part of the gifts to the couple as a gift from Africa.

Prince Seeiso is Prince Harry's close friend and charity partner in Sentebale, their African children's charity.

Other rare gifts

The Prince of Lesotho wasn’t the only one who sent the royal couple wedding gifts as individuals and groups from the different part of the world sent rare gifts to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Gladys Berejiklian of the Taronga Zoo in Australia gifted the royal couple two baby koalas.

Berejiklian made this known in a tweet few days before the wedding.

play Australian woman dedicates two koalas to Prince Henry and Meghan. (Twitter/Gladys Berejiklian)

 

“Wishing Harry and Meghan a very happy wedding day tomorrow. As a gift from the people of NSW, we have named these two koalas (still in their Mums’ pouches) Harry and Meghan at @tarongazoo. We have also donated $5,000 towards preserving koala habitats,” she tweeted.

In India, the animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in India dedicated a rescued Indian bull to the royal couple.

The group said it rescued an Indian bull found weak and injured from a lifetime of pulling heavy carts and adopted him in honor of Harry and Meghan.

"He’ll spend the rest of his days relaxing in peace at a sanctuary in Maharashtra," PETA blogged.

ALSO READ: 5 quick facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding car

Subsequently, the Indian bull was named Merry on Saturday, May 19, 2018. This was made public when PETA tweeted a picture of Merry: “Prince Harry & Meghan's Royal Wedding Gift From PETA India Is a Bull!”

