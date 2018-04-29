Home | News | Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation: Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered government response on Anas Exposé

Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation: Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered government response on Anas Exposé

Dan Soko

Kweku Baako Jnr. Has blamed Kwame Sefa Kayi as the reason for government quick reaction on the Anas Exposé on football

The ace broadcast journalist is reported to have hinted that President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President were mentioned in the Anas’ undercover investigation on football which has fingered the GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by the President of the Republic of Ghana accusing him of ‘defrauding by false pretense’ after getting the privilege to watch the video.

And Kweku Baako believes the presidency move to report the matter to the CID was triggered by Sefa Kayi’s revelation.

“That particular disclosure by Kwame was picked up by various people and on social media that the president had been mentioned as if the president had been implicated or was guilty, so, that triggered their [Presidency] response. That is very unfortunate, I am disappointed but I understand…

“Indeed, I can tell you the BBC is disappointed that this has happened, I was also disappointed, Anas is disappointed.”

Kwesi Nyantakyi has been granted bail after he went through a 5-hour interrogation at the CID head quarters.

