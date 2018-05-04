Home | News | Wonderful!!! Woman fasted and prayed for 2 months until dead husband resurrected, returned home

Wonderful!!! Woman fasted and prayed for 2 months until dead husband resurrected, returned home

Dan Soko

A Tanzanian woman has claimed that she fasted and prayed incessantly for two consecutive months until God answered her prayers and resurrected her husband who had died and was buried two months ago.

The woman is reported to have told news men that she was married to a certain Richard David Tarimo, but he died on March 30 this year following a heart related sickness.

Local media reported that Mrs. Tarimo claimed she never rested since the death and subsequent burial of her late husband.

She persistently prayed and fasted until she realised recently that her husband was no longer in the grave he was buried in.

READ MORE: By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' - Genetic engineers

Woman fasted and prayed until dead husband resurrectedplay

Woman fasted and prayed until dead husband resurrected

 

She said: “My husband developed chest complications that day and our efforts to rush him to hospital did not bear fruits because he died on the way. “We took him to the mortuary and interred him the following day.”

About seven days later, the woman said: “I realized the grave had flattened very fast and I felt deep inside my husband was not in there. I commenced a Novena fast prayer session together with my pastors and a revelation came to me that my husband had left the grave.”

The woman said shortly after the commencement of the fasting and prayer she personally spotted her husband in town some few times but feared he might disappear if she tried to familiarize with him.

She some neighbor confirmed having seen the late husband and “I continued praying and yesterday one of the pastors we were praying with brought him home. Though he looked tired and dizzy so we have not talked. I know there is witchcraft but in this case, I strongly believe it is the works of the creator,”

The obviously joyous woman revealed that things”began happening differently concerning the death of my husband from the day of burial when I feel we buried just something else. When the body was brought home, there was grief and pain but when we were heading to the cemetery, my well of tears dried up and grief left me.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!