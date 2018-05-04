Wonderful!!! Woman fasted and prayed for 2 months until dead husband resurrected, returned home

A Tanzanian woman has claimed that she fasted and prayed incessantly for two consecutive months until God answered her prayers and resurrected her husband who had died and was buried two months ago.

The woman is reported to have told news men that she was married to a certain Richard David Tarimo, but he died on March 30 this year following a heart related sickness.

Local media reported that Mrs. Tarimo claimed she never rested since the death and subsequent burial of her late husband.

She persistently prayed and fasted until she realised recently that her husband was no longer in the grave he was buried in.

play Woman fasted and prayed until dead husband resurrected

She said: “My husband developed chest complications that day and our efforts to rush him to hospital did not bear fruits because he died on the way. “We took him to the mortuary and interred him the following day.”

About seven days later, the woman said: “I realized the grave had flattened very fast and I felt deep inside my husband was not in there. I commenced a Novena fast prayer session together with my pastors and a revelation came to me that my husband had left the grave.”

The woman said shortly after the commencement of the fasting and prayer she personally spotted her husband in town some few times but feared he might disappear if she tried to familiarize with him.

She some neighbor confirmed having seen the late husband and “I continued praying and yesterday one of the pastors we were praying with brought him home. Though he looked tired and dizzy so we have not talked. I know there is witchcraft but in this case, I strongly believe it is the works of the creator,”

The obviously joyous woman revealed that things”began happening differently concerning the death of my husband from the day of burial when I feel we buried just something else. When the body was brought home, there was grief and pain but when we were heading to the cemetery, my well of tears dried up and grief left me.”