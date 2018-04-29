Home | News | Mob Justice: Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counsel

Mob Justice: Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counsel

Dan Soko

A defense lawyer in the trial of persons charged over the lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama, George Bernard Shaw has categorically stated that Major Maxwell Mahama and the military detachment at Upper Denkyira West in the Central Region were there to protect illegal miners.

He claimed the mining company they were protecting, C and G Aleska had been written to by the Minerals commission to halt operations in the Juabo Forest.

He said the residents of Denkyira Obuasi had a frosty relationship with the company due to concerns they were degrading the forest.

The activities of this company became topical following the lynching of then Army Captain Maxwell Mahama by some residents of Denkyira Obuasi.

There has been a nationwide sympathy for the deceased soldier, but the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Upper Denkyira West, Daniel Appianing appears to justify what many have condemned as a dastardly act.

He had claimed that as the head of the district security council (DISEC), he was not aware of the presence of the soldiers in his area, maintaining that the soldiers were there to rather protect activities of illegal miners (galamsey).

Mahama who was with the 5th Infantry of the Ghana Armed Forces and the detachment commander of troops on operational duties in the area was cruelly murdered by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi who suspected him to be an armed robber.

Lawyer Bernard Shaw on Thursday concluded his cross-examination of Major Mahama's Second in command WO II Sabi Kwasi.

WO Sabi under cross examination rejected the claim by lawyer Shaw that the military was deployed to the site because of the constant attacks on the company by the residents of Diaso.

He maintained they were simply deployed to protect the company, a task they carried out.

Shaw suggested to him a letter had been written by the Minerals Commission asking the company to halt its mining activities but WO II Sabi said he was unaware of any such a directive.

The case has been adjourned to June 5, 2018.

