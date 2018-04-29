ModernGhana Emerges As A Credible Source Of Information In Asia, America, Europe And Australia!

Top policymakers and journalists in Asia, America, Europe and Australian nations have started considering Modern Ghana as a vibrant, fearless and unbiased news portal, and credible source of information on global affairs. Scores of vernacular newspapers in the world are publishing translated versions of Modern Ghana items. This news portal already has become well known amongst many of the Senators and Congressmen in the United States as well as to key figures in the Capitol Hill.

David N Robinson, a Jewish activist in the US said, "Being a news portal launched in 2005, Modern Ghana has already caught the attention of millions of Jews and Zionists around the world by publishing unmolested news, features and commentaries on Israel and the Middle East affairs. This is the first African news portal which has been relentlessly publishing opinion editorials and features in defence of the imprisoned Bangladeshi anti militancy journalist, newspaper editor and a very courageous Zionist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. For such a courageous editorial policy, we are feeling grateful to the Modern Ghana team."

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is the only Muslim journalist in the world, who had received the most prestigious Moral Courage Award from the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in 2006.During that ceremony, the United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan, US President George W Bush, Secretary of State Dr Condoleezza Rice, German Chancellor Angela Markel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh were present amongst many other leaders from the world.

Shoaib Choudhury is a Honorary Member of PEN USA (now PEN America).

British columnist Christina England said, "Modern Ghana deserves to be considered as a news source promoting peace. I have become a regular reader ever since it started publishing articles on Israel, radical Islamic terrorism and our very own and adored - Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury.

Indian journalist Anita Mathur said, "Modern Ghana and Weekly Blitz began journey almost at the same time. I have been a regular contributor in Blitz for many years and know, how that newspaper had emerged as the most influential publication - just within a very short span of time. Blitz editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is an incredible individual - a seasoned journalist. In my eyes, he himself is an institution, who has created lots of journalists and columbists I. Bangladesh and abroad. Modern Ghana needs an internationally knows journalist like Mr. Choudhury in their team - either as an international editor or special contributor. I know Shoaib Choudhury writes for many international newspapers as well as well the prestigious Gatestone Institution. He is one of the highly paid journalists and columnists in today's world. Moreover, he has hundreds of friends and admirers in the United States Senate and Congress. To my knowledge, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton know Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury for many years. Canada's former law minister and internationally acclaimed jurist Dr Irwin Cotler is the international counsel of Mr. Choudhury. Dr Cotler had also been the lawyer of South African leader Nelson Mandela.

"Mr. Choudhury has worked for seven consecutive years as the Chief Correspondent of the Soviet state owned news agency TASS (now ITAR-TASS). He is the bureau chief of North Korean state news agency KCNA since 2006. I believe, Modern Ghana team can immensely benefit by assosiating with Mr. Choudhury."

Mahbubul Alom, editor of Dhaka-based English periodical Citizen said, 'In Modern Ghana we find things that we don't get in other newspapers. This is certainly a special news and information source. "

Faridul Alam, editor of vernacular newspaper Janatar Nissas said, "To my news team, Modern Ghana is another Washington Times, New York Times, or Jerusalem Post from the African continent. This certainly is a very resourceful news portal. I hope, in the near future, Modern Ghana also will publish contents in Bangla language targeting millions of Bangla speaking population in the world."

Srmiti Chakravarty, a senior executive with a large advertising agency in Bangladesh said, 'Prerty soon, local advertisers would show interest in placing their ads in Modern Ghana. Currently, the advertisement market in Bangladesh is huge."

Victoria Lanes, a media specialist in Australia said, "In Modern Ghana, I always find another Weekly Blitz - the most influential newspaper edited by Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. This Guamanian newspaper is also distinctively different."

The author is a freelance columnist writing on diversified issues in Bangladeshi and international newspapers. He is a regular columnist in Modern Ghana and his writings are being widely quoted by various Bangladeshi and international newspapers including Dhaka Post, Frontier Post, News Today, Kyiv Post, Kenya Today, Prothom Barta, Janatar Nissas, Global Politician, First News, Jerusalem Post, KCNA, PDF, Examiner etc