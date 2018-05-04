Homeshoppa A Complete Online Solution For Shopping And Delivery Of Groceries In Ghana

Homeshoppa, an online grocery supermarket with delivery services and all-round products is the latest platform to be ushered into the ecommerce space in Ghana at a colourful event in Accra.

The unveiling of Homeshoppa comes at time when many people in Ghana are quickly embracing the ecommerce concept. In December 2017, Global internet giants, Internet World Stats, revealed that over 10 million people use the internet in Ghana. This figure represents about 34.39% of the population living in Ghana.

According to the 2017 Mobile Data figures by the National Communications Authority, the total subscriptions of mobile data in Ghana was 22,865,821 with a penetration rate of 79.94%.

More and more people are easing up to the use of the internet and the online market space and enjoying the benefits while at it.

The Event

Speaking at launch which took place at the Urbano Hotel, the CEO of Homeshoppa, Claire Staal, explained that, with the emergence of the Homeshoppa brand, all classes of Ghanaians and expats in Ghana can live like Kings and Queens because the hustle of shopping for groceries in Accra is over.

Coupled with that, all orders online are delivered to customers at a preferred time and location for the customer. Because Homeshoppa is online and it does not need a physical shop, the prices for the groceries can be kept lower then the actual supermarkets. A big plus for the pocket of customers.

She added that “Many online portals have attempted offering solutions to shoppers in Ghana, majority of them are no more. There will be no need to say, watch out for Homeshoppa because you will find it everywhere you go. We are here to stay”.

Mishael Akpabio, the country manager of Homeshoppa emphasized that the real motivation behind this venture is to conveniently bring fresh, healthy and quality groceries at affordable prices to everyone in the country. She continued that because of the launch Homeshoppa will give the first two weeks free delivery service as a trial. Homeshoppa is currently also working on a mobile application.

Get started with Homeshoppa

The best part of the Homeshoppa online supermarket is the easy of use.

1. Simply visit the website at www.homeshoppa.com

2. Create a Member account in just a few seconds

3. Shop grocery by adding them to your cart.

4. Checkout and pay conveniently via mobile money

5. Confirm your delivery address and wait!

Homeshoppa can deliver you order as early as 9AM and the rider makes his last round at 8PM. Are you overwhelmed with so much work that there’s no time breathe let alone think about going to the market? Are you confused about which market has the cheapest prices and the best goods? Are you tired of being hours in the traffic to get some food on the table? Do you want to spend more time with family and friend? Or you simply do not know where to get that particular grocery you need in Accra?

Relax, Homeshoppa is a only one click away.