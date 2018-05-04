Home | News | Ghana's Cocoa Hits Chinese Market

Ghana's Cocoa Hits Chinese Market

Dan Soko
Ghana's Cocoa Hits Chinese Market

Ghana's dream to enter the Asian market with its range of cocoa products has become a reality.

Last Saturday, May 19, 2018, the Ghana-China Cocoa International Exchange (GCCIE) was unveiled in the historic Chinese city of Changscha in the Hunan Province.

The exchange, housed in a three-storey building, is an initiative of the two countries and was facilitated by Ghana's Mission in China, under the supervision of the ambassador, Mr. Edward Boateng.

At the grand unveiling ceremony, Mr. Boateng and the CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Mr. Joseph Aidoo, were assisted by the vice director-general of the department of commerce of the Hunan Province, Mr. Li Xinqui, and some officials from the province to unveil the plaque.

Other Ghanaians who assisted in the unveiling of the exchange were the managing director of the Cocoa Processing Company Nana Agyenim Boateng; the MD of the Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC) Dr Mensah Aborampah; the director of Research of COCOBOD Mr Vincent Okyere Akomeah and a board member of the COCOBOD Dr Emmanuel Tuffuor.

The exchange building which is located in the prime business area of the province and overlooking the River Yangshi, was provided by the authorities of the Hunan Province who are also furnishing it.

It has offices, a very large space for showcasing and sale of cocoa products and apartments for COCOBOD executives who will travel to the province on official assignments.

524201863607_chinacocoa.jpeg

The official opening of the exchange is expected to take place before the end of the year. It will be stocked exclusively with a range of Ghana's cocoa products, such as cocoa beans, semi-finished products such as cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, cocoa cake, as well as confectioneries.

The decision to designate the building as Cocoa House was arrived at after officials from the province visited Ghana last year, and signed an MoU with the CMC to create a bigger awareness of cocoa in Ghana.

The Cocoa House will thus serve as a platform and avenue for the Department of Commerce of the Hunan Province to educate the Chinese population on the health benefits of cocoa to help increase the marketing and sale of cocoa products in China, which is considered the world's biggest market for the consumption of coffee and tea.


By: citinewsroom.com/Ghana

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency - Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!