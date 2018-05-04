Home | News | UN in push for Burundi talks

UN in push for Burundi talks

Dan Soko
Special Envoy of The UN Secretary-General to Burundi Michel Kafondo, left, shakes hands with Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura on June 29, 2017. By STR (AFP/File)

Special Envoy of The UN Secretary-General to Burundi Michel Kafondo, left, shakes hands with Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura on June 29, 2017. By STR (AFP/File)

The UN envoy for Burundi called Thursday for a return to talks between the government and the opposition following a constitutional referendum expected to strengthen President Pierre Nkurunziza's hold on power.

Michel Kafando told the Security Council that consultations are expected to be held in the coming days to relaunch talks between the government and the opposition, under the auspices of East African leaders.

"We expect a strong signal from the authorities in support of relaunching the inter-Burundian dialogue under the aegis of the East African Community," said Kafando, a former president of Burkina Faso who became UN envoy last year.

The United States and France also called for dialogue, but Russia warned against meddling in Burundi's domestic affairs, while China stressed that the situation was "generally stable."

"The priority should be to increase humanitarian assistance to Burundi and support for its economic and social development," said China's representative at the meeting, Zhang Dianbin.

In power since 2005, Nkurunziza plunged his east African nation into crisis in 2015 when he circumvented a constitutional two-term limit, stressing his first term came after an election by parliament.

At least 1,200 people have died and 400,000 displaced in a crackdown on protests against his rule.

In a referendum held on May 17, a majority of voters backed constitutional changes that would extend the presidential term limit to seven years.

The opposition accused the government of waging a campaign of fear and intimidation ahead of the vote.

Nkurunziza has refused to hold talks with the opposition, which he accuses of staging an alleged coup.

The government has branded as a terrorist organization the umbrella opposition group the National Council for the Restoration of Arusha Agreement and Rule of Law, or CNARED.

Nkurunziza is the latest African leader to seek changes to the constitution in order to stay in power, along with Rwanda's Paul Kagame, Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, Cameroon's Paul Biya among others.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency - Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!