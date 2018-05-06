Istanbul To Host 2020 CL Final

UEFA has announced that the 2019-20 Champions League final will be held at Istanbul’s Ataturk Stadium.

Saturday will see Real Madrid face Liverpool in Kiev for this season’s final, with next year’s to be held at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano.

UEFA’s executive committee met in Kiev today ahead of this weekend’s final and confirmed the venues for the 2020 UEFA club competitions finals.

The 2019-20 Champions League final will be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

That season’s Europa League final will be at Arena Gdansk in Poland, with the Women’s Champions League final at the Austria Arena in Vienna.

The UEFA Super Cup will be at the Estádio do Dragão, Porto’s home stadium.

The executive committee also confirmed the schedule for Euro 2020, which will start at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Friday, June 12.

The first match will be played at 21.00 local time, and will likely feature Italy if they qualify.

The final will be at Wembley Stadium in London on July 12 at 20.00 local time.