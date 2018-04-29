Nyantakyi remains President of the GFA - GFA Exco

Sports News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nyantakyi is being investigated for allegedly defrauding by false pretense

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Association has thrown its weight behind embattled FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, adding the CAF 1st Vice President remains head of the Ghana FA.

The Executive Committee, the second highest decision making body of the GFA aside Congress say, any report that suggest that Mr Nyantakyi has resigned is untrue.

In a Press Release copied to Ghanaweb.com, the FA Executive Committee say, “The President remains innocent until he is proven guilty of all charges levelled against him.

The GFA President being a law abiding citizen respects the law, he is not a flight risk and has indicated his willingness and availability to the investigative authority anytime he is required to do so.

Following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the GFA on Thursday, the body wishes to state that nothing has changed in terms of the GFA hierarchy and Mr. Nyantakyi still remains the President of the Ghana Football Association. Any statement contrary to this must be disregarded.”

The Executive Committee which held a meeting on Thursday, also unequivocally reveled that they are behind their leader in these trying times.

“We wish to re-iterate that Mr. Nyantakyi has the full support of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

All offices and outlets of the GFA remain fully functional and we confirm that all scheduled activities of the federation continue without any hindrances. We urge all our stakeholders and members to remain calm during this period,” the Press Release stated.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is under investigations by the Police CID over some comments he allegedly made in a yet-to-be-aired documentary by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 23, 2018 ordered the CID to interrogate the President of the Ghana Football Association for defrauding by false pretense and influence peddling after he watched a video documentary by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in which Mr Nyantakyi is captured engaging in some influence peddling using the name of the president.

Below is the full Press Release from the GFA Executive Committee