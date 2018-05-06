Mac Manu accused of giving GPHA contracts to wife and children

Peter Mac Manu, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) boss

Four worker unions of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) have given President Akufo-Addo a two-week ultimatum to sack their Board Chairman, Peter Mac Manu, for breaching several corporate governance practices.

According to the workers, the NPP election strategist is milking the authority of millions of cedis through bad corporate governance practices.

They have, therefore, given the government a two-week ultimatum to sack him or face their wrath.

The workers made the allegations at a press conference in Takoradi Thursday.

According to the four unions which comprises Tema Senior Staff Union, Tema Junior Staff Union, Takoradi Senior Staff Union and Takoradi Junior Staff Union, Mac Manu is deeply involved in nepotism and conflict of interest at the GPHA.

They alleged that the Authority could collapse if the Board Chairman is not reprimanded.

The workers also accused the board chairman of facilitating a contract on an LNG Project, requesting management to let the company pay two hundred thousand dollars ($200, 000) for twenty-five years.

The unions also mentioned Meridian Port Services (MPS) and review of the concession agreement between GPHA and MPS and the role the Dr. Mahamudu Bawamia, the Vice President is playing to sanitize activities and yet the process is being muddied by the board chairman.

They also accused Mr. Manu of “obtaining for himself a contract of over GHS4m for wiring of the newly constructed Electrical/Material Block of the GPHA.”

“Three of his [Mac Manu] children are now the biggest suppliers to the Authority,” the workers further alleged.

“The board Chairman’s wife has taken over ticketing for staff’ travels, and the Authority is being priced at cut-throat prices,” the workers said.

The spokesperson of the four unions, John Aseeph, urged the government to act swiftly on the matter to save the company.