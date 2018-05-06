Home | News | Mac Manu accused of giving GPHA contracts to wife and children

Mac Manu accused of giving GPHA contracts to wife and children

Dan Soko

Peter Mac Manu 432Peter Mac Manu, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) boss

Four worker unions of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) have given President Akufo-Addo a two-week ultimatum to sack their Board Chairman, Peter Mac Manu, for breaching several corporate governance practices.

According to the workers, the NPP election strategist is milking the authority of millions of cedis through bad corporate governance practices.

They have, therefore, given the government a two-week ultimatum to sack him or face their wrath.

The workers made the allegations at a press conference in Takoradi Thursday.

According to the four unions which comprises Tema Senior Staff Union, Tema Junior Staff Union, Takoradi Senior Staff Union and Takoradi Junior Staff Union, Mac Manu is deeply involved in nepotism and conflict of interest at the GPHA.

They alleged that the Authority could collapse if the Board Chairman is not reprimanded.
The workers also accused the board chairman of facilitating a contract on an LNG Project, requesting management to let the company pay two hundred thousand dollars ($200, 000) for twenty-five years.

The unions also mentioned Meridian Port Services (MPS) and review of the concession agreement between GPHA and MPS and the role the Dr. Mahamudu Bawamia, the Vice President is playing to sanitize activities and yet the process is being muddied by the board chairman.

They also accused Mr. Manu of “obtaining for himself a contract of over GHS4m for wiring of the newly constructed Electrical/Material Block of the GPHA.”

“Three of his [Mac Manu] children are now the biggest suppliers to the Authority,” the workers further alleged.

“The board Chairman’s wife has taken over ticketing for staff’ travels, and the Authority is being priced at cut-throat prices,” the workers said.

The spokesperson of the four unions, John Aseeph, urged the government to act swiftly on the matter to save the company.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency - Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!