Sack Mac Manu – GPHA staff

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Board Chairman for Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Peter Mac Manu

Workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) are demanding the removal of their Board Chairman, Peter Mac Manu, for gross managerial breaches and conflict of interest.

The staff, at a press conference following a demonstration on Thursday, 24 May 2018, gave government two weeks to relieve Mr Manu of his position.

According to Chairman of the Workers Association, John Assib, Mr Manu has breached the procurement laws by awarding contracts to his companies and his wife. They have therefore appealed to president Nana Akufo-Addo to remove him in the interest of GPHA and Ghana as a whole.

“The board chairman, Mr Peter Mac Manu has involved himself in a conflict of interest matters so far as the administration of GPHA is concerned,” Mr Assib said.

According to him, Mr Manu’s wife has taken over outside travels ticketing and staff are paying double and triple the prices compared to what competitors charge.

In addition, the group accused Mr Manu of registration seven companies, five stevedoring companies and two cleaning companies and awarding contracts to these firms without recourse to the board.

The workers expressed worry about “intimidation” by Mr Manu and “interference in the day-to-day running of the Authority”.

“How on earth will this man exhibit fairness over whatever will be on the table for discussion?” Mr Assib questioned.

In addition, he said Mr Manu has “three of his children, now, as the biggest suppliers to the Authority. He has obtained for himself, a contract of over GHS 4million for the wiring of our newly constructed electrical and material block”.

The group said they do not understand why Mr Manu should use “his position as board chairman to circumvent the procurement processes in order to acquire for himself a boat at Tema-Manhean, spare parts have been procured to refurbish it recently and this man is doing everything possible for the boat to be sold to him”.

Mr Assib indicated that Mr Manu’s company attempted to sell a Caterpillar VDC engine starter to them at GHS30,000 even though they have been purchasing similar products from Mantrac for GHS 9,000.

They accused Mr Manu of seeking his own interest and that of his family instead of the interest of GHPA.

The staff of GPHA also accused the Transport Ministry of conniving with Meridian Port Services (MPS) to loot the state coffers.