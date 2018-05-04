Stakeholders pay visit to DP World and Laud Dubai Single Window System

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: Eye on Port

File photo

As part of efforts to transform Ghana’s ports and make it number one in Africa, a high-level delegation from various stakeholders have paid a working visit to DP World in Dubai, the company which recently took over West Blue Consulting to undertake the Single Window project in Ghana.

The visit was to observe how Dubai’s single window system operates and share ideas on how to improve trade facilitation in Ghana.

The delegation on the trip were representatives from the Office of the Vice-President, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), GRA- Customs Division, Shipping Lines, and West Blue Consulting.

Areas they discussed included the scope of custom integration with manifest system, understanding current custom integration, access limitations and solutions.

The representatives also had first-hand information about proposed manifest system with standardized format, challenges, core modules for early delivery, essential add-ons for early delivery, new manifest system, future dependencies, additional add-ons and future roadmap.

The stakeholders met with the management team of DP World and were briefed on how Dubai Customs have successfully become a robust player in the field of Trade Facilitation.

The management team at DP World reiterated their assurances to the Government of Ghana in enhancing the already started Single Window Program and the implementation of modern Customs methods, such as risk management. The team from Ghana also praised DP World for giving them the opportunity to inspect their system and operation in Dubai.

They urged them to expedite action to deploy their robust system in Ghana to enhance trade, boost government’s revenue and reduce the cost and time of doing Business in Ghana.