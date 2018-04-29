Home | News | Ghana Shippers Authority organizes seminar on container demurrage

Ghana Shippers Authority organizes seminar on container demurrage

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: Eye on Port

Ghana Shippers SemFile photo

The Ghana Shippers Authority has mounted intense campaign to sensitize stakeholders on the need to reduce the cost of doing business by reducing demurrages which is a major cost in trade at Ghana’s Ports.

This time, the Ghana Shippers Authority has organized a business seminar on demurrage for the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI). This is the second seminar on demurrage as the first was organized for the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).

Participating agencies for the seminar included, the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana (SOAAG), Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF).

The high cost of doing business remains one of the biggest disincentive to the growth of import and export business in Ghana, with the major cost item being demurrage.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Shippers Authority, Benonita Bismarck explained that US$75 million was paid as demurrage, whereas GHc48 million was paid as Port Rent in 2017 alone.

“The high cost of doing business, remains one of the biggest disincentive to the growth of import and export business in Ghana. A major cost item is container demurrage,” the CEO of Ghana Shippers’ Authority said.

She encouraged members of the association to take keen interest in measures that will help them avoid payment of container demurrage and rent in the country.

“The government of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo, has stated its commitment to reducing the cost of doing business at our seaports through very bold initiatives and interventions in the cargo clearance process with the ultimate objective of bringing the needed relieves for shippers,” she stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries, Seth Twum -Akwaboah indicated that demurrage had a negative effect on their businesses, hence, a better understanding of the clearance process was needed to address the challenge.

“Since it is something that is avoidable, we should avoid it. It is therefore very important to know the dynamics of the game, such that where we can avoid we avoid it so that we reduce our cost of doing business,” he opined.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency - Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!