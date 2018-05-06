Home | News | Students of Kintampo College of Health demonstrate over unaccredited programmes

Students of Kintampo College of Health demonstrate over unaccredited programmes

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kimtampo COH Demoplay videoEdward Etse Aloryito, Former Student Kintampo College of Health

Past and present Physician Assistant students of the College of Health and Wellbeing at Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region have registered their displeasure with the delay in granting accreditation to the school to run a degree programme.

The students who took to the streets on Tuesday to voice their anger blamed the delay on the lack of seriousness on the part of the Acting Principal of the College, Saka Allotey, and management, questioning their capacity and competence to effectively spearhead the process of getting the much-awaited accreditation.

They noted that three programmes (Physician Assistant, Mental Health and Dental Therapy) are all not accredited but are being run by the school and want the government to intervene to speed up their accreditations.

Edward Etse Aloryito who read the petition on behalf of the students called for a change in the management of school.

According to him, the tutors of the college must vacate their positions to pave way for the Ghana Mental and Dental Council to accredit the programmes of the school for they (tutors) have turned themselves into cabals.

“We would by this petition request from the height office of the Vice President of this republic to intervene in the albatross case surrounding the physician assistant programme accreditation by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council,” he stressed.

He added that all relevant documents needed for the Presidency to act have been attached to their petition to the Vice President so their claims can be investigated to know exactly what is going on.

“Our college has lost its bearing because we have no substantive head to manage the affairs of the college.”

The students finally handed over their petitions to the Municipal Chief Executive through the Deputy Municipal Coordinating Director.

The Deputy Municipal Coordinating Director, Jasper Adenyo lauded the students for doing the honourable thing and assured that their concerns will be channelled to the appropriate authority.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency - Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!