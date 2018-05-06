Students of Kintampo College of Health demonstrate over unaccredited programmes

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

play videoEdward Etse Aloryito, Former Student Kintampo College of Health

Past and present Physician Assistant students of the College of Health and Wellbeing at Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region have registered their displeasure with the delay in granting accreditation to the school to run a degree programme.

The students who took to the streets on Tuesday to voice their anger blamed the delay on the lack of seriousness on the part of the Acting Principal of the College, Saka Allotey, and management, questioning their capacity and competence to effectively spearhead the process of getting the much-awaited accreditation.

They noted that three programmes (Physician Assistant, Mental Health and Dental Therapy) are all not accredited but are being run by the school and want the government to intervene to speed up their accreditations.

Edward Etse Aloryito who read the petition on behalf of the students called for a change in the management of school.

According to him, the tutors of the college must vacate their positions to pave way for the Ghana Mental and Dental Council to accredit the programmes of the school for they (tutors) have turned themselves into cabals.

“We would by this petition request from the height office of the Vice President of this republic to intervene in the albatross case surrounding the physician assistant programme accreditation by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council,” he stressed.

He added that all relevant documents needed for the Presidency to act have been attached to their petition to the Vice President so their claims can be investigated to know exactly what is going on.

“Our college has lost its bearing because we have no substantive head to manage the affairs of the college.”

The students finally handed over their petitions to the Municipal Chief Executive through the Deputy Municipal Coordinating Director.

The Deputy Municipal Coordinating Director, Jasper Adenyo lauded the students for doing the honourable thing and assured that their concerns will be channelled to the appropriate authority.