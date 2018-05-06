In Volta Region: Sogakope robbery suspect commits suicide in police custody

A 27-year-old robbery suspect has allegedly committed suicide in police custody.

The deceased, William Gbedze Tovor, was in the custody of the Sogakope police in the Volta Region.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the deceased has been standing trial at the Sogakope Circuit court for his involvement in a series of robberies within the South Tongu district of the region.

READ ALSO: Angry residents attack Suame Police Station

He has been accused of raping a woman and abusing others at gunpoint.

William Gbedze Tovor used a piece of blanket meant for sleeping in the inner cells to tie his neck to a metal bar around a window on Wednesday when he was scheduled to reappear in court.

His colleague inmates woke up to the incident and informed the police officers on duty at the Charge Office.

The officers immediately came into the cell to cut off the blanket around the victim’s neck. He was rushed to the Comboni Hospital, at Sogakofe.

READ ALSO: Landlords demand sex as monthly rent

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the hospital morgue pending an autopsy.

The last time a similar incident occurred was in December 2017 when a 22-year-old man, James Yaw Doggi, hanged himself with a piece of swollen carpet at the Oforikrom police cells in the Ashanti region.