Home | News | Sports: LeBron once again showcased his photographic memory recalling all 6 of his turnovers in exact detail

Sports: LeBron once again showcased his photographic memory recalling all 6 of his turnovers in exact detail

Dan Soko
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Boston Celtics 96-83 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, putting the Cavaliers just one loss away from playoff elimination.
  • After the game, LeBron James once again showed off his impressive memory, this time going through each of his six turnovers on the night and explaining what went wrong.
  • James' memory has been something of a phenomenon this series after he correctly recalled the opening stretch of the fourth quarter of Game 1.


LeBron James showed off his photographic memory once again on Wednesday night, recalling in detail each of his six turnovers in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers came up short in the game, falling to the Celtics, 96-83, to give Boston a 3-2 series lead and put the Cavs on the brink of elimination. But as James made clear after the game, he was quite aware of the missteps he made throughout the game.

Responding to a question from one reporter, James quickly began to break down each time he turned the ball over, and what happened on each play.

"I had two turnovers where I felt they were just, really bad," James said. "My first turnover, I tried to, I saw something happening, and Marcus Morris did a great job of reading it. Threw it up ahead to Kev, he picked it off."

"My second turnover, I went baseline, lost my footing on Marcus Morris, another turnover. A couple of them, one in transition to Jeff Green, I thought I put it on his hands, and he kind of fumbled it. Wish I could have that one back, I’d maybe bounce-pass that one."

Impressively, he goes on like this for another minute. At one point, James stops himself after realizing he might be using language a bit too "Inside Basketball" for others to follow.

"I had a post-up on Terry Rozier, they came in painting from the bottom side — painting means they double from the baseline, sorry guys — and Jayson Tatum got his hands on them. I had a guy wide open. I should've faked high and thrown it low."

You can watch the entirety of the James' response below.

James insanely precise basketball recall has become something of a regular story since he began revealing it to reporters after games. Last year, he sent jaws dropping as he recited a random play from memory as if he had just watched the replay.

This season, he brought his recall to a new level, breaking down every movement of the ball during the 7-0 run the Celtics had to open the fourth quarter of Game 1. Somehow, James can track not only himself, but also the ball and all nine other players on the court simultaneously, and has instant access to all of the files that get stored in his hard drive.

The Cavaliers face elimination in Game 6 as the series head back to Cleveland — should James fall short of making it to his eighth straight NBA Finals, there's no doubt he'll be able to explain what went wrong.

More NBA Playoffs coverage:

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency - Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!