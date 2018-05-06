Businessman in court over visa fraud

By
Gifty Amofa, GNA,
Accra, May 24, GNA -
An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday granted bail to Michael Anderson a
53-year-old businessman in the sum of GH¢ 20,000.00 with two sureties for
allegedly defrauding two persons under the pretext of securing them visas.
Anderson pleaded not
guilty to defrauding by false pretence.
He will re-appear on
June 28.
The Prosecution
witnesses Christopher Aidoo and Philip Dodoo are traders at the Arts Centre,
whilst Anderson is a businessman at Haatso, all in the Greater Accra Region.
Chief Inspector
Emmanuel Agyei, Prosecuting told the Court that in 2013 another witness in the
case introduced accused to the prosecution witnesses as a travelling agent.
They expressed
interest and Anderson promised to assist them travel to Canada and took GH¢ 11,000.00
from Aidoo whereas Dodoo gave him GH¢ 12,500.00 to process their documents.
Police Chief Inspector
Agyei said Anderson after taking the money assured them of visas within three
weeks but failed.
After fruitless
efforts to get their monies, a formal complaint was lodged with the Ministries
Police station where he was arrested.
The Prosecution said
Anderson pleaded with the police to give him some months to refund the money
but has since not been able to do so.
His counsel prayed for
bail for his client, said he should be granted a self-cognisance bail as he
“had shown good faith” with the police when granted a police enquiry bail.
He is also a man of
substance and for that matter, a travelling agent.
GNA
