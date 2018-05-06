Businessman in court over visa fraud

By Gifty Amofa, GNA,

Accra, May 24, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday granted bail to Michael Anderson a 53-year-old businessman in the sum of GH¢ 20,000.00 with two sureties for allegedly defrauding two persons under the pretext of securing them visas.

Anderson pleaded not guilty to defrauding by false pretence.

He will re-appear on June 28.

The Prosecution witnesses Christopher Aidoo and Philip Dodoo are traders at the Arts Centre, whilst Anderson is a businessman at Haatso, all in the Greater Accra Region.

Chief Inspector Emmanuel Agyei, Prosecuting told the Court that in 2013 another witness in the case introduced accused to the prosecution witnesses as a travelling agent.

They expressed interest and Anderson promised to assist them travel to Canada and took GH¢ 11,000.00 from Aidoo whereas Dodoo gave him GH¢ 12,500.00 to process their documents.

Police Chief Inspector Agyei said Anderson after taking the money assured them of visas within three weeks but failed.

After fruitless efforts to get their monies, a formal complaint was lodged with the Ministries Police station where he was arrested.

The Prosecution said Anderson pleaded with the police to give him some months to refund the money but has since not been able to do so.

His counsel prayed for bail for his client, said he should be granted a self-cognisance bail as he “had shown good faith” with the police when granted a police enquiry bail.

He is also a man of substance and for that matter, a travelling agent.

