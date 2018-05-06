Driver held for abduction

By
Accra, May 24, GNA -
An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday granted bail to Daniel Sackey, a driver in
the sum of GH¢ 30,000.00, with three sureties for allegedly abducting a
15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) student.
Sackey, alias
Addokwei, who also allegedly defiled the girl denied the charges and he will
re-appear on June 26, this year.
The Court ordered the
prosecution to send Sackey to the hospital for treatment if he did not meet the
bail conditions since the accused had informed the court that he had contracted
urinary problem since his arrest.
The Court presided
over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku heard that the prosecution witness is a
trader and resident of Ashiye near Dodowa and is the mother of the victim.
Deputy Superintendent
of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said Sackey doubles as a driver and an Estate
Agent, residing at Awudome Estates in Accra.
According to
prosecution, on May 31, 2017, the accused sent the victim to his house where
the victim spent more than a week with him during which he had sex with her.
The prosecution said
after the one week stay with the accused, the victim return home and upon
interrogation from the mother she narrated what had happened.
Her mother reported
the incident to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Supporting Unit (DOVVSU)
Adenta of the Ghana Police Service and she was issued with a police medical
report form to be sent to the hospital for examination, treatment and report.
The Prosecution said,
when Sackey heard about the report to the police he went into hiding.
DSP Boafo said the
victim left the house again and the mother started looking for her but when she
did not find her, she became alarmed and made another complaint to the Kaneshie
DOVVSU, which led to the arrest of Sackey on April 24, this year, after
investigation.
The victim was found
hiding in accused’s washroom, the Prosecution said.
Police discovered that
Sackey had bouts of sex with her during her entire stay.
A police medical
report form was issued for victim to attend hospital.
The Prosecution said
the medical officer confirmed that the victim had been sexually abused.
Sackey, on the other
hand, admitted the offence in his caution statement, prosecution stated.
GNA
