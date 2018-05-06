Home | News | Two jailed for impersonation in 2018 WASSCE

Two jailed for impersonation in 2018 WASSCE

Dan Soko
By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra May 23, GNA - Jeffery Okyere, a final year student, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment by an Accra District Court for impersonation during this year’s West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In addition, Okyere, a student of ICODESH School in Accra, would pay a fine of GH¢4,200 and has been banned from writing WASSCE for three years.

Okyere’s accomplice James Kudjo, a 20-year old Gardener and a Game Center Operator was also sentence to six months imprisonment and also pay a fine of GH¢4,800 cedis.

Okyere is said to have paid GH¢ 200 to Kudjo to write this year’s WASSCE Integrated Science paper one and two for him.

Luck eluded them when an examiner found them out.

Charged with conspiracy to commit crime and impersonation, Okyere and Kudjo pleaded guilty before the court presided over by Ms Aret Nsemoh.

The Magistrate in sentencing them noted that two convicts planned their actions to outwit the system and if it had not been the intelligence of the examiner, they would have undertaken the act undetected. 

The case of prosecution was that Okyere approached Kudjo and complained to him about the difficulties he was facing in writing Integrated Science paper.

Kudjo then agreed to write the paper for Okyere for a fee of GH¢ 200.

Prosecution that during the 2018 WASSCE, on the day of examination, (Integrated Science one and two), the two convicts met at a spot and Okyere gave his uniform to Kudjo to wear and he proceeded to Action Progressive Institute Examination Centre to write the paper.

Prosecution said an examiner who was not convinced about Kudjo cross checked his name and the accompanying photo in the register.

After cross checking the examiner quizzed Kudjo over his identity but he insisted that he was Okyere. It however came to light that Kudjo was not Okyere.

Prosecution said Kudjo and Okyere were arrested by the Police and in their caution statement they admitted the offence.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency - Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!