Two jailed for impersonation in 2018 WASSCE

By
Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra May 23, GNA -
Jeffery Okyere, a final year student, has been sentenced to six months
imprisonment by an Accra District Court for impersonation during this year’s
West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
In addition, Okyere, a
student of ICODESH School in Accra, would pay a fine of GH¢4,200 and has been
banned from writing WASSCE for three years.
Okyere’s accomplice
James Kudjo, a 20-year old Gardener and a Game Center Operator was also
sentence to six months imprisonment and also pay a fine of GH¢4,800 cedis.
Okyere is said to have
paid GH¢ 200 to Kudjo to write this year’s WASSCE Integrated Science paper one
and two for him.
Luck eluded them when
an examiner found them out.
Charged with
conspiracy to commit crime and impersonation, Okyere and Kudjo pleaded guilty
before the court presided over by Ms Aret Nsemoh.
The Magistrate in
sentencing them noted that two convicts planned their actions to outwit the
system and if it had not been the intelligence of the examiner, they would have
undertaken the act undetected.
The case of
prosecution was that Okyere approached Kudjo and complained to him about the
difficulties he was facing in writing Integrated Science paper.
Kudjo then agreed to
write the paper for Okyere for a fee of GH¢ 200.
Prosecution that
during the 2018 WASSCE, on the day of examination, (Integrated Science one and
two), the two convicts met at a spot and Okyere gave his uniform to Kudjo to
wear and he proceeded to Action Progressive Institute Examination Centre to
write the paper.
Prosecution said an
examiner who was not convinced about Kudjo cross checked his name and the
accompanying photo in the register.
After cross checking
the examiner quizzed Kudjo over his identity but he insisted that he was
Okyere. It however came to light that Kudjo was not Okyere.
Prosecution said Kudjo
and Okyere were arrested by the Police and in their caution statement they
admitted the offence.
GNA
