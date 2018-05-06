Tema Police rounds up 15 suspected drug peddlers

By Laudia Sawer, GNA
Tema, May 24, GNA -
Fifteen suspected drug peddlers have been apprehended by the Tema Police
Command at hideout in Communities Nine, and One sites two and five.
The operations were
led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Martin Iningan Ntelabi, Tema
Regional Operations Commander.
Deputy Commissioner of
Police (DCOP) Nana Asumah Hinneh, Tema Regional Police Commander, briefing the
media said items retrieved included dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp in
two and a half sacks, two slabs, one basin, half drum and two boxes.
DCOP Hinneh added that
other retrieved items are two bottles of local gin suspected to be laced with
Indian hemp, five pair of scissors used in cutting the rolling paper, three
packs of rolling paper, electronic home appliances.
Other items are four
gas cylinders, four shovels, two laptops and assorted mobile phones all
suspected to be stolen items.
He disclosed that the
operations were based on intelligence gathered from footages of the drone which
was launched by the Command on May 16, this year.
He assured that it
would be deployed to monitor crime in other areas for such intelligence.
He said the suspects
were currently in police custody undergoing screening and investigations after
which those found culpable arraigned before court.
DCOP Hinneh added that
the suspected dried leaves had been forward to the crime forensic laboratory
for examination.
GNA
