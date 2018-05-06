Home | News | Tema Police rounds up 15 suspected drug peddlers

Tema Police rounds up 15 suspected drug peddlers

Dan Soko
By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, May 24, GNA - Fifteen suspected drug peddlers have been apprehended by the Tema Police Command at hideout in Communities Nine, and One sites two and five.

The operations were led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Martin Iningan Ntelabi, Tema Regional Operations Commander.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Nana Asumah Hinneh, Tema Regional Police Commander, briefing the media said items retrieved included dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp in two and a half sacks, two slabs, one basin, half drum and two boxes.

DCOP Hinneh added that other retrieved items are two bottles of local gin suspected to be laced with Indian hemp, five pair of scissors used in cutting the rolling paper, three packs of rolling paper, electronic home appliances.

Other items are four gas cylinders, four shovels, two laptops and assorted mobile phones all suspected to be stolen items.

He disclosed that the operations were based on intelligence gathered from footages of the drone which was launched by the Command on May 16, this year.

He assured that it would be deployed to monitor crime in other areas for such intelligence.

He said the suspects were currently in police custody undergoing screening and investigations after which those found culpable arraigned before court.

DCOP Hinneh added that the suspected dried leaves had been forward to the crime forensic laboratory for examination.

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

