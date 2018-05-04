Home | News | Court sentences motor rider to 10 years imprisonment

Court sentences motor rider to 10 years imprisonment

Dan Soko
By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, May 24, GNA – A motor rider, Nana Kwarteng, was on Thursday sentenced to ten years imprisonment in hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court for robbery.

Kwarteng was said to have conspired with one Adansie, now at large to robbed one Frimpong Isaac of his Compac laptop and LG mobile phone all valued at GH¢ 1,800.00 and an amount of GH¢ 358.00.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh sentenced him to ten years imprisonment in hard labour on the charge of robbery.

The court however deferred the sentence on the conspiracy charge, saying he was alone and cannot conspire alone.

Police Chief Inspector Victor Dodoo, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant Frimpong Isaac is a drinking bar operator at Kaneshie.

Nana Kwartcng is a motor rider while his accomplice Adansie, now at large is a head porter and both live at Ahgogloshie in Accra.

He said on May 19, at about 22:00 hours the complainant arrived from Kumasi with a VIP Bus and was waiting for a ride to take in front of SSNIT Head office around Awudome cemetery to take him home.

He said suddenly the convict, Kwarteng and Adansie attacked him at knife point and robbed him of his bag containing one Compac laptop, LG mobile phone and an amount of GH¢ 358.00 after Nana Kwarteng had kicked the complainant unto the ground.

The prosecution said the complainant mastered courage and held Kwarteng who was armless and struggled with him until he got assistance from a passer-by and arrested him but his accomplice managed to run away with the items.

Mr Dosoo said Kwarteng was handed over to the Kaneshie Police station for which the case was reported for investigation.

In his caution statement he admitted the offence but stated that they did not rob him with any knife.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency - Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!