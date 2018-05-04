Court sentences motor rider to 10 years imprisonment

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, May 24, GNA – A motor rider, Nana Kwarteng, was on Thursday sentenced to ten years imprisonment in hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court for robbery.

Kwarteng was said to have conspired with one Adansie, now at large to robbed one Frimpong Isaac of his Compac laptop and LG mobile phone all valued at GH¢ 1,800.00 and an amount of GH¢ 358.00.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh sentenced him to ten years imprisonment in hard labour on the charge of robbery.

The court however deferred the sentence on the conspiracy charge, saying he was alone and cannot conspire alone.

Police Chief Inspector Victor Dodoo, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant Frimpong Isaac is a drinking bar operator at Kaneshie.

Nana Kwartcng is a motor rider while his accomplice Adansie, now at large is a head porter and both live at Ahgogloshie in Accra.

He said on May 19, at about 22:00 hours the complainant arrived from Kumasi with a VIP Bus and was waiting for a ride to take in front of SSNIT Head office around Awudome cemetery to take him home.

He said suddenly the convict, Kwarteng and Adansie attacked him at knife point and robbed him of his bag containing one Compac laptop, LG mobile phone and an amount of GH¢ 358.00 after Nana Kwarteng had kicked the complainant unto the ground.

The prosecution said the complainant mastered courage and held Kwarteng who was armless and struggled with him until he got assistance from a passer-by and arrested him but his accomplice managed to run away with the items.

Mr Dosoo said Kwarteng was handed over to the Kaneshie Police station for which the case was reported for investigation.

In his caution statement he admitted the offence but stated that they did not rob him with any knife.

GNA