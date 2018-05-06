Home | News | Jubilee Partners agree to second shutdown of FPSO Kwame Nkrumah

Jubilee Partners agree to second shutdown of FPSO Kwame Nkrumah

Dan Soko
Accra, May 24, GNA - The Jubilee Partners, in consultation with the Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Energy and the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), have agreed to a second shutdown of the Jubilee FPSO Kwame Nkrumah (KNK).

A statement from the partners made up of Tullow Ghana Limited, Kosmos Energy, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Anadarko Petroleum and PetroSA announced in January, the shutdown would begin on Monday, May 28, 2018.

This is to enable the Operator Tullow Ghana undertake completion works on the vessel’s damaged turret bearing.

Scheduled planned maintenance and reliability work will also be performed.

“Following the successful shutdown in February, this second shutdown of 2018 is projected to last approximately three weeks. As announced at the beginning of the year, during this second work phase, gas supply from the Jubilee Field to the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) will be substituted with gas from the TEN Fields,” the statement said.

The Jubilee Partners appreciate the collaboration with various agencies to ensure that this important scope of work is carried out successfully, it added.

GNA

