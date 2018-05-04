Let's use the oil revenue - Techiman Municipality makes case

By
Julius K. Satsi, GNA
Techiman (B/A), May
24, GNA - Members of the Techiman Municipal Assembly in the Brong Ahafo Region
have made various suggestions to how the Country’s oil revenue, including the
Ghana Heritage Fund(GHF), should be used.
While some community
members think that the all oil revenue should be utilised in the immediate to
solve the pressing needs of the country, others held that the country should
uphold the provision in the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA) 2011, Act
815 and its Amendment in 2015, Act 893.
The people expressed
concerns on the usage of the oil revenue when the Public Interest
Accountability Committee (PIAC) – the body tasked to educate and inform citizen
on the oil revenue management – extended its outreach to the Municipality and
the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalist and sponsored by the German
Development Corporation (GIZ) under the Good Governance project.
The PRMA, 2011, Act 815
established the Ghana Petroleum Fund with the Bank of Ghana in section (2) to
hold all oil revenues and in sections 9 and 10 established the Ghana
Stabilisation Fund and the Ghana Heritage Fund.
Section 10(2) a.
stated that “The object of the Ghana Heritage is to provide an endowment to
support future generations when the petroleum reserves have been depleted.”
Mr Issah Tekyi, a
representative of the Ahmaddiyya Educational Unit, speaking at the forum
suggested that the heritage fund should be used now, as children are being born
every now and then.
This he said would
mitigate mismanagement.
Mr Tekyi said: “I
think the suggestion by Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo that the Heritage Fund should be
used to fund the free S.H.S is very laudable and I want to know whether the
amendment is ongoing or not?”
Mr Issah Adams, an
Assembly man for Kenten area, said in other jurisdictions like Uganda, oil
revenue had been used for affordable housing project, sold for citizenry and
revenues generated from them constantly and suggested that the same should be
replicated in the country.
But Dr Thomas Kojo
Stephens, a representative of the Ghana Bar Association on the PIAC Committee,
in a presentation explained that the law was clear on the usage of the GHF,
adding that “In the future we can use the interest accruing on the money.”
Meanwhile, Mr Jacob
Afful, the Headmaster of the Techiman Senior High School, suggested that even
if it becomes necessary to use the GHF, it could be used to undertake projects
that would have the capacity to generate more revenue back into the fund.
He said, before the
discovery of oil in commercial quantities, the country had used proceeds from
cocoa and other cash crops for development, adding that the country should
consider using oil revenue to develop the cash crops for sustainability even
after the oil had depleted.
He indicated that if
there was any possible amendment, “let us do it now to ensure that as the oil
revenue is coming in now, it can be used to massively develop the cashew, cocoa
and other cash crops”, adding that this would help to generate enough revenue
before considering the use of the heritage fund in the immediate.
Ms Christina Owusu,
community member, wanted to know why a road indicated by the PIAC report to
have been executed in 2011 remained unconstructed.
Mr Paul Adjei, a
member of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, suggested that the oil
revenue should be used to undertake very few projects and should be focused on
a sector to ensure that the impact is easily realised by all.
Mr Kofi Dickson,
Chairman of Techiman Civic Union, suggested that every District should be
served with letters of contract agreement on projects funded by oil revenue to
keep the community informed which will aid accountability at the community
level.
GNA
