PRESS STATEMENT... GFA Backs Kwesi Nyantakyi

Dan Soko
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has finally come out to comment on the recent development that has seen the President of the association being arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department [CID].

The GFA has released a press statement to address the issue.

Below is the full Press Release by the Ghana Football Association

On Tuesday 22nd May 2018 there was an activation of the relevant state institutions to probe into issues relating to the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi in the yet-to-be-released documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Though the President of the GFA was on official duties outside the country, he cut his trip short and returned to Ghana on 23rd May 2018.

On his arrival he was escorted to the CID Headquarters where he was interrogated, a statement taken and subsequently granted bail.

Presently he is helping the police with their investigations.

The President remains innocent until he is proven guilty of all charges levelled against him.

The GFA President being a law abiding citizen respects the law, he is not a flight risk and has indicated his willingness and availability to the investigative authority anytime he is required to do so.

Following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the GFA on Thursday, the body wishes to state that nothing has changed in terms of the GFA hierarchy and Mr Nyantakyi still remains the President of the Ghana Football Association.

Any statement contrary to this must be disregarded.

We wish to reiterate that Mr Nyantakyi has the full support of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

All offices and outlets of the GFA remain fully functional and we confirm that all scheduled activities of the federation continue without any hindrances.

We urge all our stakeholders and members to remain calm during this period.

Signed:
Isaac Addo
General Secretary
Ghana Football Association
24th May 2018

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

