COP Nathan Kofi Boakye cautions irresponsible police officers

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Director-General of the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB), COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has issued a stern warning to police officers who exhibit various levels of unprofessionalism in the execution of their duties.

Expressing his displeasure at a media encounter in Accra, COP Kofi Boakye spoke vehemently against police brutality against suspects.

“Policemen should not brutalize suspects as in the constitution. Policemen should not involve themselves in cases which are civil in nature. Policemen should investigate cases with the alacrity that it deserves. Policemen should not conduct in such a way their own personal interests will override the organizational interest. Policemen should be objective in their interactions with the public”, he stated.

He believes that when these codes of conduct are embraced by police officers, the citizens will have faith in the police force.

This, according to him, will go a long way to speed up investigations on cases since people will be willing to aid the police in such cases.

The stalwart crime fighter also bemoaned the rampant engagement of police officers in criminal activities, a phenomenon he believes has dented the image of the Ghana Police Service.

According to him, the negative reportage about police officers put the police force in a wrong light, thus the need for a change of mindset.

1,293 cases were reported against police officers in 2016. 693 out of the lot are currently under investigations while 100 of them have been closed for various reasons.

The cases ranged from brutality to unlawful arrest, extortion, enlistment fraud as well as robbery.

