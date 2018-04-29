Home | News | Nyantakyi CID Probe: I already know the outcome of the ‘investigations’ - A Plus

Nyantakyi CID Probe: I already know the outcome of the ‘investigations’ - A Plus

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Plus NewA Plus

Kwame APlus, Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said he already knows the outcome of investigations being conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) into allegations of fraud by false pretense levelled against embattled Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi; MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

The ace musician who only last year had his own ‘investigation’ at the CID, perhaps speaking out of experience, wrote on his Facebook page, among other things, that:

“… I have an idea how the outcome of that investigations will be”, adding a ‘knowing’ emojie as if to tell his followers something they can only guess for themselves.

As to what exactly A’Plus meant, MyNewsGh.com cannot tell.

But the comments under the post gave some good clue- many of them suggested cover-up could be the word people should expect as the CID probes Kwesi Nyantakyi on whether he actually had the “President in my pocket” or was simply bragging to aid his alleged fraud.

Kwame APlus has himself accused the then Deputy CID Boss Mr Tiwaa Addo Danquah of cover-up in the investigations of his allegations against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Presidency.

He put out a recording of himself speaking to the now CID in which she appeared to be convincing him to allow sleeping dogs lie as “they (those he was accusing and him) were all members of one party”.

Nyantakyi arrested

President Akufo-Addo two days reported to the Police and incident of fraud by false pretense allegedly perpetrated by the Ghana Football Association President in the name of the President of Ghana.

He had said he will give the President of Ghana and his Vice President 5million dollars and 3 million dollars respectively.

See A’Plus full post

“You are there jubilating over Kwasi Nyantakyi who has not stolen your tax money instead of being citizens and helping the president to protect the public purse. Kwasi Nyantakyi is now with the CID. Let’s leave them to do their work. I have an idea what the outcome of that investigation will be ????????????????????

This is more important. It is your money. It is about a 178 million dollars contract. We claim we do not have money. Women give birth on the floor. People die because they cannot afford air (oxygen). There are no streetlight in many parts of the country. There are only 50 ambulances for 27 million people. We can’t sit down and watch our money given out just like that. This is what Ghana must talk about. Don’t let them use Nyantakyi as a cover up…. Read this ????????????????????????????????

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Preach Wealth And Possession To Your Congregations—JOSPONG Urges The Clergy

May 24, 2018

Nationwide Demonstration Tagged “Save Ghana Football” To Hit Ghana

May 24, 2018

UEFA CL Final: Price Hikes Spell Misery For Fans

May 24, 2018

Istanbul To Host 2020 CL Final

May 24, 2018

Asante Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama contract

May 24, 2018

CONFIRMED… Asante Kotoko Terminates Baba Mahama's Contract

May 24, 2018

PRESS STATEMENT… GFA Backs Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 24, 2018

Klopp: Real Madrid Have No Weaknesses

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

REVEALED... This What FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi Said In Anas Video

May 22, 2018

This Is How Football Fandoms Reacted After Prez. Nana Addo Ordered For The Arrest Of GFA Boss Kwesi Nyanatkyi

May 22, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi’s Biggest Controversies At The GFA

May 22, 2018

African Development Bank And Korea Launch The Korea-Africa Energy Investment Facility

May 22, 2018

Building Our Children For The Future

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!