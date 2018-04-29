Nyantakyi CID Probe: I already know the outcome of the ‘investigations’ - A Plus

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Kwame APlus, Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said he already knows the outcome of investigations being conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) into allegations of fraud by false pretense levelled against embattled Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi; MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

The ace musician who only last year had his own ‘investigation’ at the CID, perhaps speaking out of experience, wrote on his Facebook page, among other things, that:

“… I have an idea how the outcome of that investigations will be”, adding a ‘knowing’ emojie as if to tell his followers something they can only guess for themselves.

As to what exactly A’Plus meant, MyNewsGh.com cannot tell.

But the comments under the post gave some good clue- many of them suggested cover-up could be the word people should expect as the CID probes Kwesi Nyantakyi on whether he actually had the “President in my pocket” or was simply bragging to aid his alleged fraud.

Kwame APlus has himself accused the then Deputy CID Boss Mr Tiwaa Addo Danquah of cover-up in the investigations of his allegations against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Presidency.

He put out a recording of himself speaking to the now CID in which she appeared to be convincing him to allow sleeping dogs lie as “they (those he was accusing and him) were all members of one party”.

Nyantakyi arrested

President Akufo-Addo two days reported to the Police and incident of fraud by false pretense allegedly perpetrated by the Ghana Football Association President in the name of the President of Ghana.

He had said he will give the President of Ghana and his Vice President 5million dollars and 3 million dollars respectively.

See A’Plus full post

“You are there jubilating over Kwasi Nyantakyi who has not stolen your tax money instead of being citizens and helping the president to protect the public purse. Kwasi Nyantakyi is now with the CID. Let’s leave them to do their work. I have an idea what the outcome of that investigation will be ????????????????????

This is more important. It is your money. It is about a 178 million dollars contract. We claim we do not have money. Women give birth on the floor. People die because they cannot afford air (oxygen). There are no streetlight in many parts of the country. There are only 50 ambulances for 27 million people. We can’t sit down and watch our money given out just like that. This is what Ghana must talk about. Don’t let them use Nyantakyi as a cover up…. Read this ????????????????????????????????