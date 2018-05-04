We are declining because of certain things I cannot make public - C.K Akonnor

Sports News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: Naabenyin Joojo Amissah

Ashanti Gold coach C.K Akunnor

Coach of Ashanti Gold Sporting Club, C. K Akonnor has admitted that his side has been declining in the league that they started as favorite after some few matches.

According to the coach, certain things that he could not divulge publicly have accounted for what he terms as the declined nature of his team.

In a post-match interview after his "Aboakese?" lads suffered a painful 2-0 defeat to struggling Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast on match day 13 yesterday, this is what he said.

"Well we are declining because of certain things I cannot make mentioning of to the public".

"There's a bit of problems maybe and so we are trying to manage it in a certain way and that is why we are struggling a little bit". He disclosed.

He talked about the quality of his bench as far as the league matches are concerned.

"Our team is such that when one or two players are not able to play those who get onboard are not able to do the things we want them to do and is a problem". He revealed.

He continued that; "But of course we are there to do the right thing so will manage it and make sure that we get the right attitude on the field of play, do what we ought to do at every given time".

Akonnor again blamed yesterday's defeat on the poor attitude of his players in the first half as he accused them for not converting their chances.

The brightest chance in the entire duration of the game fell to Ashgold when they split the defence of the home side through a swift counter play but the woodwork rescued Dwarfs.

Struggling Ebusua Dwarfs performed magic in the second half to beat Ashgold 2-0 in their match day 13 encounter played at the New Cape Coast Stadium yesterday.

Amos Nkrumah opened the scores for the Dwarfs through a superb top through pass from the right side of their attack before Aikins Asante sealed the victory with a free header from a corner kick.