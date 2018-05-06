Turf war between Mac Manu and workers of GHAPOHA

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Peter Mac Manu, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) boss

Workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority are accusing the Board Chairman of the Authority, Mr Peter Mac Manu of Mismanagement, conflict of interest, cronyism and abuse of office.

The workers who addressed a press conference at their premises said the Board Chairman has strategically placed his three sons in lucrative positions unfavourable to the Ports management while his wife who owns a Travel and Tours Company sells tickets for the Authority at unreasonable cost which eventually comes to him for approval and payment.

The workers also mentioned Meridian Port Services (MPS) and review of concession agreement between GPHA and MPS and the role the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia played to sanitize activities and yet, the process is being muddied by the board chairman.

“The Board Chairman’s wife has taken over ticketing for staff travels, and the authority is being priced at cut-throat prices.” they told the press. They accused him of “Bad Corporate Governance Practices”, insisting t”he Chairman has imposed himself on the Board of MPS” they said.

“He has obtained for himself seven companies in the Port (Five Stevedore companies & two cleaning companies). Three (3) of his children are the biggest suppliers now to the Authority. He has obtained for himself a contract of over GHS4m for wiring of the newly constructed: Electrical I Materials Block of GPHA. He is intimidating management staff, and as well interfering in the day to day running of the Authority. Facilitating contract on an LNG Project – requesting management 200,000 USD for 25 years.” they alleged.

They went further, this alleging massive breaches in procurement and overpricing:

“He is using his position to circumvent the Procurement Process in order to acquire for himself a Tugboard (Tema Manhean) – spare parts have been procured to refurbish this tug recently. He attempted to sell a 24vdc Caterpillar engine starter which goes for GHS9,000 from Mantrac to let the company pay at GHS30,000.00 from his supply company. He is putting pressure on management to pay over GHS10m to Britak Steel Co. Ltd over a matter that is in court.”

When reached for a response, Mr Mac Manu said all of the allegation are “RUBBISH”.