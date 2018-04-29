Meet the brain behind the ultimate female networking platform

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: mystorymagazine.com

Josephine Amankwah, the CEO of ObaaGoGetter Network

Be inspired by the story of Josephine Amankwah, the CEO of ObaaGoGetter Network; an NGO and a platform dedicated to bringing corporate women and female entrepreneurs together to inspire and help each build a solid career and businesses. She’s very insightful, enjoys reading and loves praying.

This is her view about Entrepreneurship based on what she does. Enjoy her story.

“My name is Josephine Amankwah, I ’m a social entrepreneur, I am the Founder/President of the ObaaGoGetter Network and the CEO of the puddles Ventures, velvet Gh, and iLuxe Decorum.

"The ObaaGoGetter Network (OGN) is a non-profit organization and a platform dedicated to bringing corporate women and female entrepreneurs together to inspire and support each other in order to reach for more in their career fields and businesses.

The network provides a supportive environment for personal and professional growth, a forum for sharing ideas and expertise and a platform for which today’s woman can reach her highest aspirations with the support of her fellow women.

"iCuddles is a crochet accessory and clothing brand for babies and toddlers, iVelvet is an online wholesale and retail shop for jewelry and fashion accessories and iLuxe Decorum is an online retail shop for home and office decor pieces. Besides this, I have also recently taken up public speaking where I speak on topics relating to entrepreneurship, leadership skills, women empowerment, youth in Christ and girl child education.

"I choose to view entrepreneurship as an individual’s ability to turn ideas into action. I’ve always known myself to be a creative, innovative and a risk taker with an amazing ability to plan and manage projects in order to achieve objectives. This understanding of entrepreneurship and these qualities are definitely what stimulated my interest in entrepreneurship. Whatever work I do as an entrepreneur is something I’m very passionate about and that is why I chose that."