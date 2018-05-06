GFA statement backs beleaguered Nyantakyi

Sports News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Ghana Football Association has denied reports suggesting embattled President Kwesi Nyantakyi has been replaced.

The Association has backed Nyantakyi, insisting he still holds his position despite being under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department for defrauding by false pretense.

This follows allegations that he used the names of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to extort money from some investors.

But in a statement signed by General Secretary Isaac Addo, the GFA say Nyantakyi ''remains innocent until he is proven guilty of all charges leveled against him.''

Below is the full Press Release from the GFA.

On Tuesday 22nd May 2018 there was an activation of the relevant state institutions to probe into issues relating to the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kwesi Nyaktakyi in the yet-to-be-released documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Though the President of the GFA was on official duties outside the country, he cut his trip short and returned to Ghana on 23rd May 2018.

On his arrival he was escorted to the CID Headquarters where he was interrogated, a statement taken and subsequently granted bail.

Presently he is helping the police with their investigations.

The President remains innocent until he is proven guilty of all charges leveled against him.

The GFA President being a law-abiding citizen respects the law, he is not a flight risk and has indicated his willingness and availability to the investigative authority anytime he is required to do so.

Following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the GFA on Thursday, the body wishes to state that nothing has changed in terms of the GFA hierarchy and Mr. Nyantakyi still remains the President of the Ghana Football Association.

Any statement contrary to this must be disregarded.

We wish to reiterate that Mr. Nyantakyi has the full support of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

All offices and outlets of the GFA remain fully functional and we confirm that all scheduled activities of the federation continue without any hindrances.

We urge all our stakeholders and members to remain calm during this period.

Signed:

Isaac Addo

General Secretary

Ghana Football Association

24th May 2018