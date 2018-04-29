Home | News | Sankofa Radio and TV to celebrate a decade on the air come October 2018

Sankofa Radio and TV to celebrate a decade on the air come October 2018

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: TheAfricanDream.net

Sankofa FlyerSankofa is a word in the Akan language that means 'Go back and get it'

On October 6, 2018, Sankofa Radio, a Washington DC-based radio station will be joined by the Diaspora community in celebrating 10yrs of their existence. The radio station which now has a TV broadcast does its programming in the Ghanaian language of Akan.

The celebration which has been dubbed the 'Sankofa 10th Anniversary Dinner Dance' will happen at the Comfort Inn Ballroom located on 6560 Loisdale Court in Springfield, Virginia. There will be live entertainment, dancing and comedy, and of course, mouthwatering dinner featuring some popular Ghanaian cuisines as well as networking.

Sankofa is an Akan word that translates into English to mean “Go back and fetch it”. Emmanuel Nana Yaw Darko aka DJ Ras -- Founder and CEO of station located in Dumfries, Virginia said "we established this outlet purely with the purpose of serving the diaspora community, this year we feel the need to reflect on the past while seeking newer and better ways to forge into the future must be explored, hence this event."

Fans of the radio station in close proximity to the event address are advised to arrive early as guests will be traveling from outside other states and even from Ghana to converge at the venue for the celebration.

Red Carpet and Cocktail hour start at 6 PM, dinner will be served at 7 PM and an hour afterward the main event begins. According to the event organizers, the dress code will be formal and tickets will range from $60 for single attendees to $100 for couples. To arrange for special tickets or obtain other information about this event feel free to contact +1703.445.4014.

"Make it a point to be there to interact with management officials from both Sanko Radio and TV, get to meet presenters like myself, Obaapa Afia Boakyewaa of Obaapa Afutusem, Amankrado of Aburokyire Yede, Kojo DC of Akasanoma and Prekese. Other exciting radio and TV personalities from respective media portals in the Diaspora that you see or hear capturing news, entertainment and information will join us on that day," said Sankofa's CEO.

Sankofa Media Group LLC is a subsidiary of Sankofa Radio and TV, it seeks to cater to the evolving needs of their listeners and the changing landscape of the media market in the Diaspora and around the globe. To become part of the October program whether as a sponsor, partner or donor, visit their website at www.sankofaradio.com to send them an email.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

