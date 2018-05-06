Home | News | Ishmael Yamson and Associates to hold 5th business dialogue on May 30

Ishmael Yamson and Associates to hold 5th business dialogue on May 30

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman of Ishmael Yamson and Associates, Dr Ishmael Yamson

Ishmael Yamson and Associates is set to hold its fifth business roundtable dialogue to bring together business executives, stakeholders, policy makers and non-governmental organizations to discuss current issues that serve as potential indicators of how the country’s economy is faring and what can be done to better the economy.

The event which will be on the theme “Ghana, in search of prosperity,” will enable participants explore approaches which can help the country deliver strong and sustainable economic performance.

Speaking at a media launch, Chairman of Ishmael Yamson and Associates, Dr Ishmael Yamson said the discussion will be centered on five keys areas which when properly maintained will help Ghana gain economic transformation, and help citizens enjoy prosperity.

“The speakers and roundtable discussions will address five key topics, that is good corporate governance, national and enterprise level competitiveness as drivers for creating prosperity, leveraging the power and potential of Ghana’s human capital, social mobility and stability as well as security. All these areas are connected”, he said.

“We need people to understand the current and emerging issues and opportunities of Ghana’s economy and the impact of these on us. The country must come to appreciate the consequence that will come with failing to provide prosperity for its people.

We also need to as a country, identify available opportunities to drive the national economic transformation, increase enterprise level growth and create widespread prosperity”, he added.

Speakers at the event will include Mr. Charles O. Boamah who is the Senior Vice-President of the African Development Bank Group, Mr. Kojo Addae-Mensah, Group Chief Executive Officer at Databank Asset Management Services Ltd, Security Analyst, Kwesi Anning and Mr. Paul Kingsley Acquah, former Deputy Director for the Africa Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The programme, which explore how Ghana can become prosperous, will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on May 30.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
