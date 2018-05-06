Kotoko part ways with Baba Mahama

Sports News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: ghanacrusader.com

Baba Mahama

Asante Kotoko have parted ways with midfielder Baba Mahama, the club has announced.

The Kumasi giants confirmed the termination of Mahama’s contract on Thursday.

Mahama, who joined the former Premier League champions last season on a three year deal from Techiman has failed to command a starting spot in Paa Kwesi Fabin’s team in the ongoing season.

Kotoko took to their official Twitter page to confirm Mahama’s departure.