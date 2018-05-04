Home | News | Anas exposes his 'face' by mistake!

Anas exposes his 'face' by mistake!

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Anas Aremeyaw Anas Real Face 123Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ghanaian journalist

Africa’s most revered and feared investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas who has shocked the country with his latest exposé dubbed Number 12 to be premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 6, 2018 was caught by MyNewsGh.com’s crew unaware with his face partially showing.

Anas, who has successfully kept his face unseen has in his undercover work exposed a lot of crooks and criminals who may want to harm him for his work.

Well, MyNewsGh.com caught a part of his- even that only partially, with just his mouth and nose rim showing.

We can’t even be sure whether he is the Anas or the one seated behind him is, as they interchange him with many body doubles for security reasons.

Number 12

Fliers of the latest undercover film which have gone viral it is gathered will expose some politicians who have wreaked a lot of havoc to the country.
Screenings of ‘Number 12” will also be done in Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi between June 9 and June 16 to afford residents the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the undercover journalist whose avowed goal is ‘name, shame and jail’ and has always maintained that his style is tried and tested and those criticizing it are only entitled to their opinion.

It would be recalled that in January this year at The National Media Festival held by the Press Foundation, TPF in Bolgatanga, the Celebrated Ghanaian investigative journalist, gave an indication that persons who will be captured in his yet to be released exposé may try fleeing the country to avoid the associated embarrassment that may come along with it.

He was said to have urged security agencies to heighten their surveillance ahead of the release of the investigative piece in the course of the year.

GFA President

Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi GFA President who was on official duties in Morroco had to cut short his trip after the news went viral following an official complaint lodged at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his alleged involvement in defrauding by false pretenses as a result of the Anas video.

Meanwhile, a release from the Ghana Police Service reads;

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is investigating Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association for alleged offenses including corruption.

This follows a complaint received from His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Adda Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Mr. Nyantakyi has used the President’s name and of?ce fraudulently

Police information shows that the suspect is presently outside of the jurisdiction and is expected to return on Wednesday 23rd May, 2018 whereupon he would be required to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Further, Police assures the public that due processes would be followed in the investigation. Any person with relevant information may submit it to the Police.

