Full Decision: Elmina Sharks vs Medeama protest case

Medeama say they will not replay the aborted game

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has ordered a replay of the Medema SC vs Elmina Sharks FC matchday eight league game which was ended abruptly at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.

Many followers of the game had seen a picture of the centre referee hurt with blood on the floor and had concluded that the injury to the referee had caused the abrupt end of the match.

The DC decision which was announced earlier this week has ruffled some feathers, largely because many people have not had the privilege of reading the entire verdict of the Disciplinary Committee.

Medeama SC have threatened not to honor the replay which is to be played at Cape Coast, claiming they expected Elmina Sharks FC to have been deducted points because it was their supporters who caused the abrupt end of the game by stoning the centre referee.

On the otherhead, Elmina Sharks FC had also protested against Medeama SC that they refused to continue with the second half of the match and that the Tarkwa based club should rather foefeit the match.

Ghanaweb.com has therefore provided the entire Disciplinary Decision for the benefit of our readers.

This Decision for the two protests from the two clubs is different from the Misconduct Decisions for the charge against Elmina Sharks Fc and the Summons against Elmina Sharks FC, Medeama SC and all the Referees and Match Commissioner of the match which seemed to have confused a lot of people.