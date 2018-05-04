Home | News | 'Anas expose is a call for reforms at GFA' - Alex Agyekum

'Anas expose is a call for reforms at GFA' - Alex Agyekum

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Alex Kofi AgyekumMr Alex Kofi Agyekum

Mr Alex Kofi Agyekum, chairperson of Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture, has said the expose done by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on the Ghana Football Association (GFA), should serve as a strong call to bring complete changes at the GFA.

The much anticipated expose by Anas, which would be shown from Wednesday, June 6, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) has promised to reveal the ills in Ghana football.

Mr Agyekum in an interview with the GNA Sports said that, the nature of the expose would determine how the country must tackle challenges football.
He said if it comes out to be incriminating as promised, then it would be enough grounds for the needed overhaul at the GFA.

“The way and manner we would handle the issues that come out of this expose would be very important. If there should be a clear establishment of any sort of corruption related issues, then its management would go a long way to redeem our image internationally.

“It would also serve as a spring board to make recommendations on how to overhaul the GFA system, so that the system would work properly,” he said.

The legislator however noted that, it would not serve in the best interest of the Association even if Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, the president of GFA resigns, and the structures remain the same. This was in response to calls by certain quarters for the embattled president of the GFA to resign his post as he goes through his legal battle.

“People who are just calling for the exit of Mr Nyantakyi without talking about the structural arrangements within the GFA are not solving issues. If there should be a change, it should be complete and absolute, so that the system can improve. So once they are able to do the structural changes well, then we would think about who should be the leader."

The Member of Parliament of Mpohor Constituency however said that, Mr Nyantakyi should not continue to lead the GFA.

“Personally I think he should resign. Because we are even hearing in the news that there is some contemplation by the Executives of GFA to set up an interim management to manage the affairs until this whole brouhaha is solved.”

The yet to be aired video expose by Anas has already seen Mr Nyantakyi being picked up for interrogations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday when he returned from abroad.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Preach Wealth And Possession To Your Congregations—JOSPONG Urges The Clergy

May 24, 2018

Nationwide Demonstration Tagged “Save Ghana Football” To Hit Ghana

May 24, 2018

UEFA CL Final: Price Hikes Spell Misery For Fans

May 24, 2018

Istanbul To Host 2020 CL Final

May 24, 2018

Asante Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama contract

May 24, 2018

CONFIRMED… Asante Kotoko Terminates Baba Mahama's Contract

May 24, 2018

PRESS STATEMENT… GFA Backs Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 24, 2018

Klopp: Real Madrid Have No Weaknesses

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tiny African start-ups draw interest after slow start

May 23, 2018

Drivers brace for Egyptian ride-hailing laws

May 23, 2018

FOCOS holds second annual fundraising dinner

May 22, 2018

Government launches electronic case-tracking system

May 22, 2018

3rd Ghana CEO summit full of intellectual capital - De-Graft Egyir

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!