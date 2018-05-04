BOST MD, Alfred Obeng sues NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi for GHC 5,000,000

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Sammy Gyamfi,Member of National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) has sued a communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi for five million Ghana cedis (GHC 5,000,000).

The suit which was filed at the Kumasi High Court on 24th May, 2018 also seeks to restrain the NDC communicator from making disparaging comments about Alfred Obeng, and his company, Approacher’s Group.

The suit which has been cited by Adomonline.com accuses Sammy Gyamfi of making disparaging remarks about Alfred Obeng and BOST.

According to the statement of claim, Sammy Gyamfi on 19th April, 2018 alluded on Adom TV’s ‘Badwam’ that the BOST MD was a ‘thief’.

Sammy Gyamfi while contributing to a discussion on the show on the issue of double salary made claims which the plaintiff has interpreted in English to mean that he, Alfred Obeng is “….stealing at or from BOST however, Martin Amidu had turned a blind eye to that but he is showing in the double salary matter….”

These words, Mr Alfred Obeng said had the intent to libel or defame him despite Sammy Gyamfi knowing “they were reckless, not caring, whether they were true or false,”.

Alfred Obeng further claimed in his suit that the words has caused grave damage to his reputation and could result in his removal as the Managing Director of BOST. He said the statement has also caused great damage to the corporate image of Approacher’s Group of companies.

The corporate image of BOST, Alfred Obeng said has also been damnified by the conduct of the defendant.

He is thus demanding that he be paid GHC 3,000,000 as compensation for the damage done to his professional image and the psychological stress and embarrassment suffered. He is also seeking to be paid GHC 2,000,000.00 as damage to his social reputation.

He also prayed the court to place an “injunction restraining the defendant whether by himself, his servants or agents or otherwise from further uttering, broadcasting, or causing to be published or broadcast, words or any words and images in any manner whatsoever either directly or indirectly implying or suggesting that plaintiff was a thief, engaging in rampant thievery at BOST, a criminal engaging in criminal activity.”

