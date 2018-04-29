Home | News | World: Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

World: Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

Dan Soko

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman apologized on Thursday to anyone who may have felt "uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behavior, after CNN reported that multiple women have accused the A-list actor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on movie sets and in other professional settings.

"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy," the actor, now 80, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press by his publicist, Stan Rosenfield. "I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent."

Freeman won the 2005 Oscar for best supporting actor for "Million Dollar Baby." He was nominated four other times, including for "Driving Miss Daisy" and "The Shawshank Redemption," and is renowned for his prolific voiceover work.

Earlier this year, he was honored by SAG-AFTRA with a lifetime achievement award. In a statement to The Associated Press, the organization, which represents actors, journalists and others, called the allegations "compelling and devastating" and contrary to its attempts to make sure working environments are safe in the industry.

"Any accused person has the right to due process, but it is our starting point to believe the courageous voices who come forward to report incidents of harassment," the statement read. "Given Mr. Freeman recently received one of our union's most prestigious honors recognizing his body of work, we are therefore reviewing what corrective actions may be warranted at this time."

The CNN report includes the account of a production assistant on the 2017 heist film "Going In Style," who detailed an incident in which the actor repeatedly tried to lift up her skirt, and asked if she was wearing underwear. She alleged that Freeman subjected her to unwanted touching and comments on a near-daily basis on the film.

Several women alleged that he made frequent comments about their bodies, or would stare at them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable. CNN spoke to 16 people about Freeman; eight said they had experienced harassment or inappropriate behavior, and eight said they had witnessed such conduct. Seven of them described harassment or inappropriate behavior at Revelations Entertainment, a company he co-founded with Lori McCreary.

The CNN report also cited accounts by three entertainment reporters of inappropriate remarks they allege Freeman made at press junkets, including the report's co-author, Chloe Melas, who describes Freeman shaking her hand, "not letting go while repeatedly looking her up and down and saying more than once a variation of, 'I wish I was there'" — and also "You are ripe."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Preach Wealth And Possession To Your Congregations—JOSPONG Urges The Clergy

May 24, 2018

Nationwide Demonstration Tagged “Save Ghana Football” To Hit Ghana

May 24, 2018

UEFA CL Final: Price Hikes Spell Misery For Fans

May 24, 2018

Istanbul To Host 2020 CL Final

May 24, 2018

Asante Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama contract

May 24, 2018

CONFIRMED… Asante Kotoko Terminates Baba Mahama's Contract

May 24, 2018

PRESS STATEMENT… GFA Backs Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 24, 2018

Klopp: Real Madrid Have No Weaknesses

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tiny African start-ups draw interest after slow start

May 23, 2018

Drivers brace for Egyptian ride-hailing laws

May 23, 2018

FOCOS holds second annual fundraising dinner

May 22, 2018

Government launches electronic case-tracking system

May 22, 2018

3rd Ghana CEO summit full of intellectual capital - De-Graft Egyir

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!